Georgia State, Wake Forest agree to home-and-home series

Georgia State has finalized a contract with Wake Forest for a home-and-home football series in 2029 and 2030, it was announced Tuesday.
Wake Forest will host Georgia State in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 15, 2029. Georgia State will host the matchup in Atlanta on Sept. 14, 2030.
The series will mark the third scheduled time Georgia State hosts an ACC opponent as North Carolina comes to Atlanta in 2022 and the Panthers host Georgia Tech in 2026. Georgia State has previously faced ACC foes Clemson (2014) and NC State (2018).
Georgia State has already set its non-conference schedules through the 2024 season, with two games scheduled 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2030, along with three games in 2026.