Georgia State, Wake Forest agree to home-and-home series

Wake Forest will host Georgia State in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 15, 2029. Georgia State will host the matchup in Atlanta on Sept. 14, 2030.

The series will mark the third scheduled time Georgia State hosts an ACC opponent as North Carolina comes to Atlanta in 2022 and the Panthers host Georgia Tech in 2026. Georgia State has previously faced ACC foes Clemson (2014) and NC State (2018).