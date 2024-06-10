What you need to know for Georgia vs. N.C. State in Game 3 of Super Regional

One game for a berth in the College World Series.
Here is what you need to know as Georgia and North Carolina State play the deciding game of the best-of-three Athens Super Regional on Monday.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Foley Field, University of Georgia
TV: To be determined
Tickets: Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday
On the line: A trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska which starts Friday
Records: Georgia 43-16, N.C. State 37-21
Game 1: N.C. State, 18-1
Game 2: Georgia, 11-2
