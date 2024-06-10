Georgia Bulldogs

What you need to know for Georgia vs. N.C. State in Game 3 of Super Regional

Georgia players celebrate their 11-2 win against N.C. State in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 11-2 to force a deciding Game 3.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia players celebrate their 11-2 win against N.C. State in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 11-2 to force a deciding Game 3. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

One game for a berth in the College World Series.

Here is what you need to know as Georgia and North Carolina State play the deciding game of the best-of-three Athens Super Regional on Monday.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Foley Field, University of Georgia

TV: To be determined

Tickets: Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday

On the line: A trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska which starts Friday

Records: Georgia 43-16, N.C. State 37-21

Game 1: N.C. State, 18-1

Game 2: Georgia, 11-2

