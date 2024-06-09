Georgia Bulldogs rebound with authority to force deciding third game

Meanwhile, right-hander Leighton Finley got the start and gave Georgia’s hurlers exactly what they needed: Six innings and 102 pitches of shutout ball. He threw seven more pitches in the seventh and got two outs to log a career-best 6-2/3 innings of work. Finley improves to 6-1 for the season.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 43-16 and 33-6 at Foley Field, which was at-capacity again with 3,893. That does not count an overflow crowd of a couple hundred watching for free from “Kudzu Hill.”

Georgia could turn to Zach Harris (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to start Monday’s tilt or possibly bring back Kolten Smith (9-3, 5.43), who could not get out of the second inning of Saturday’s start. Smith gave up 10 hits and 8 earned runs in one inning but did not walk anybody and had two strikeouts.

N.C. State (37-21) is expected to start right-hander Logan Whitaker (3-1, 6.23).

The Wolfpack and Georgia have gone down this road before, though it’s been a minute. They faced off in a deciding Super Regional game in 2008. The Bulldogs won that one 17-8, paced by a 9-0 first inning.

In fact, Georgia has been perfect in Super Regionals, as well as all games resulting in College World Series berths. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in supers and also won the Northeast Regional championship to advance to the 1990 CWS. Georgia won its one and only national championship in baseball that year.

While Finley was clearly was the star for the Bulldogs, they got some solid relief work from Brian Zeldin. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound Atlanta native and graduate transfer from Penn threw just 28 pitches over the final 2-1/3 innings, allowing one hit and one run with a strikeout and a walk.

At the plate, a little lineup fiddling by Georgia coach Wes Johnson paid off. He moved Slate Alford from fourth to third in the lineup and inserted Paul Toetz and Logan Jordan in the lineup. Alford’s home run in the opening inning staked the Bulldogs to a 2-0 lead and the junior was 2-for-4 while also scoring two runs.

Tre Phelps, batting fifth, hit a three-run home run and recorded 4 RBI. Catcher Fernando Gonzalez went 3-for-5.

