Georgia Bulldogs walloped by N.C. State in Game 1 of Super Regional

Despite all that, this was not the most runs Georgia allowed this season. That would be 19, which the Bulldogs gave up three times this season: against Michigan State, Texas A&M and Florida.

The saving grace for Georgia is there remains at least one game left in which to redeem itself. Also, the result being so lopsided the Bulldogs did nothing to tax their pitching staff. The teams will reconvene at Foley Field at noon Sunday (ESPNU) for Game 2 in the best-of-three series to determine who advances to the College World Series.

In 2008, that was Georgia. The Bulldogs won the deciding game 17-8 and went on to reach the CWS finals, losing the championship game to Fresno State 6-1. Georgia has been to five World Series, winning its only national championship in 1990.

As for the fateful second inning Saturday, that was a comedy of errors, even if the Bulldogs were charged with only one in the frame. With more accurate scoring, there probably should have been three or four. Regardless, every Georgia misplay was costly.

It started harmlessly enough, with N.C. State’s No. 5 hitter Brandon Butterworth reaching on a soft liner to center off the end of his bat. That was followed by Alex Sosa’s solid single down the right-field line. Then the Wolfpack executed some small-ball, for which Georgia apparently was unprepared.

Luke Nixon’s bunt up the first-base line was meant only to advance the runners. Instead, the Bulldogs failed even to get off a throw to first. Matt Heavner figured he’d do the same and also reached, recording an RBI in the process. That brought up .218 hitter Noah Soles in the 9-hole, who hit a line-drive double to right field that cleared the bases. Now it’s 4-nothing.

Now at the top of the lineup, Eli Serrano cranked a two-run homer to right field into the throes of the now-stunned crowd on “Kudzu Hill.” Six-oh.

Back-to-back hard singles still didn’t solicit a mound visit from coach Wes Johnson. Georgia had a chance to record an out when first baseman Corey Collins fielded a grounder next to his bag and opted to throw to second to attempt a double play. Not only were the Bulldogs unable to execute it, but Collins’ high throw to second was validated by video replay to have pulled shortstop Kolby Branch off the bag. Everybody’s safe.

Now having batted around, Butterworth hit a ball deep to the gap in right-center field. Dylan Goldstein ran it down, but dropped the ball when he ran into the wall. The runners holding, only one run scored. Seven-nothing.

That finally brought a pitching change. Georgia starter Kolten Smith, who had to leave his previous outing last weekend with arm soreness, left without recording an out in the second. Junior right-hander Chandler Marsh took over.

Marsh’s strikeout of Alex Sosa drew sarcastic applause from the sellout crowd. Then Nixon, a .232 hitter, follow with a base hit to center that played two more runs for the Wolfpack. Nine-zip.

There, it devolved from the sublime to the surreal. With two outs, left fielder Clayton Chadwick got a late jump on what should have been a routine fly ball and failed to glove it when he attempted a diving catch. Inexplicably ruled a double, that plated two more runs and N.C. State led 11-0. Center fielder Dillon Carter mercifully ended the inning with a diving catch that saved even more runs.

And that was that. The teams played out the string, with the Wolfpack adding single runs in the third and fifth the ball-thumping Bulldogs managing only three hits and one skinny run against N.C. State starter Sam Highfill.

The Bulldogs went through the motions for a time. But trailing 13-1 to start the sixth inning, Johnson started moving pieces. Pitcher Jared Evans, catcher Henry Hunter and third baseman Sebastian Murillo entered the game and three other players changed positions, including Condon moving to first base.

At that point, both teams seemed resigned to get to Sunday’s Game 2. Georgia especially.