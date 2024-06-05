Explore 10 things to know about Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon

Georgia baseball tickets for Super Regional at Foley Field

A limited number of general admission seats for the NCAA Athens Super Regional will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 5 at 9 a.m. at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in person at the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

General admission seats are $15. They will be $10 for college students while UGA students get in free with their UGA ID.

Can you buy UGA baseball tickets on SeatGeek, StubHub or Ticketmaster?

As of Wednesday morning, tickets were available on third-party resale sites, such as SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster, starting at $107.

1 / 9 Georgia players celebrate with relief pitcher Leighton Finley (center right) after defeating Georgia Tech 8-6 in the 10th inning to win the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Georgia-NC State Super Regional schedule, game times

Game 1: Saturday at noon (ESPNU)

Game 2: Sunday at noon (ESPNU)

Game 3: TBD, Monday

