Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Dickens holds news conference on water crisis in Atlanta
Georgia Bulldogs

Snag your chance to be at Foley Field this weekend. UGA Super Regional tickets on sale Wednesday

UGA Bulldogs fans react after UGA Bulldogs shortstop Kolby Branch (9) hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against Ga Tech during the NCAA Tournament Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

UGA Bulldogs fans react after UGA Bulldogs shortstop Kolby Branch (9) hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against Ga Tech during the NCAA Tournament Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

The Georgia Bulldogs will host the NC State Wolfpack in a NCAA baseball tournament Super Regional this weekend.

The first game will be Saturday at noon, with the series going to Monday, if needed. Both Georgia and NC State won their respective regionals in three games.

Below you can find ticket information, as well as the schedule and TV information, for the Super Regional.

Explore10 things to know about Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon

Georgia baseball tickets for Super Regional at Foley Field

A limited number of general admission seats for the NCAA Athens Super Regional will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 5 at 9 a.m. at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in person at the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

General admission seats are $15. They will be $10 for college students while UGA students get in free with their UGA ID.

Can you buy UGA baseball tickets on SeatGeek, StubHub or Ticketmaster?

As of Wednesday morning, tickets were available on third-party resale sites, such as SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster, starting at $107.

Georgia Tech vs UGA Bulldogs
Georgia Tech vs UGA Bulldogs
Georgia Tech vs UGA Bulldogs
Georgia Tech vs UGA Bulldogs
Georgia Tech vs UGA Bulldogs
Georgia Tech vs UGA Bulldogs
Georgia Tech vs UGA Bulldogs
Georgia Tech vs UGA Bulldogs
Georgia Tech vs UGA Bulldogs
1 / 9
Georgia players celebrate with relief pitcher Leighton Finley (center right) after defeating Georgia Tech 8-6 in the 10th inning to win the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
;

Georgia-NC State Super Regional schedule, game times

Game 1: Saturday at noon (ESPNU)

Game 2: Sunday at noon (ESPNU)

Game 3: TBD, Monday

Full game times for all Super Regionals can be found HERE.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Water restored across Atlanta, mayor says0m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage

Watchdog group slams PDK over changes to noise, environmental study

Credit: TNS

Georgia congressman’s bill could reduce animal testing for cosmetics, drugs

Credit: TNS

Georgia congressman’s bill could reduce animal testing for cosmetics, drugs

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dates, times set for Georgia-N.C. State Super Regional
Georgia clinches NCAA Regional with dramatic win over Georgia Tech
Bulldogs slamming their way through NCAA regional, win again
Featured

Credit: Combined photos

Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs