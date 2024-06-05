The Georgia Bulldogs will host the NC State Wolfpack in a NCAA baseball tournament Super Regional this weekend.
The first game will be Saturday at noon, with the series going to Monday, if needed. Both Georgia and NC State won their respective regionals in three games.
Below you can find ticket information, as well as the schedule and TV information, for the Super Regional.
Georgia baseball tickets for Super Regional at Foley Field
A limited number of general admission seats for the NCAA Athens Super Regional will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 5 at 9 a.m. at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in person at the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.
General admission seats are $15. They will be $10 for college students while UGA students get in free with their UGA ID.
Can you buy UGA baseball tickets on SeatGeek, StubHub or Ticketmaster?
As of Wednesday morning, tickets were available on third-party resale sites, such as SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster, starting at $107.;
Georgia-NC State Super Regional schedule, game times
Game 1: Saturday at noon (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday at noon (ESPNU)
Game 3: TBD, Monday
Full game times for all Super Regionals can be found HERE.
About the Author