Dates, times set for Georgia-N.C. State Super Regional

The Georgia-North Carolina State Super Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament will be played Saturday through Monday at Foley Field.

The best-of-three series will be televised by ESPNU. Games 1 and 2 will be played at noon Saturday and Sunday. The time for Game 3 on Monday, if necessary, will be determined. The winner of the series advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 14-24.

Georgia swept through the Athens Regional last weekend as the No. 7 national seed. The Bulldogs advanced through a bracket with Georgia Tech, North Carolina-Wilmington and Army. They improved to 42-15 and host their first Super Regional since 2008, when they defeated N.C. State and finished as national runner-up.