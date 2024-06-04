Dates, times set for Georgia-N.C. State Super Regional

Georgia Bulldogs

UGA Bulldogs fans react after UGA Bulldogs shortstop Kolby Branch (9) hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against Ga Tech during the NCAA Tournament Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

The Georgia-North Carolina State Super Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament will be played Saturday through Monday at Foley Field.

The best-of-three series will be televised by ESPNU. Games 1 and 2 will be played at noon Saturday and Sunday. The time for Game 3 on Monday, if necessary, will be determined. The winner of the series advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 14-24.

Georgia swept through the Athens Regional last weekend as the No. 7 national seed. The Bulldogs advanced through a bracket with Georgia Tech, North Carolina-Wilmington and Army. They improved to 42-15 and host their first Super Regional since 2008, when they defeated N.C. State and finished as national runner-up.

N.C. State (36-20) won the Raleigh Regional as the No. 10 national seed. The Wolfpack advanced through a bracket with Bryant, South Carolina and James Madison.

Georgia will be making its fifth Super Regionals appearance. The Bulldogs Georgia beat Florida State 2-1 in Athens in 2001, Georgia Tech 2-0 in Atlanta in 2004, South Carolina 2-1 in Athens in 2006 and North Carolina 2-1 here in 2008. N.C. State is making its sixth appearance in a Super Regional, including the first since 2021.

A limited number of general admission seats will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday online at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in person at the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. General admission seats are $15. They will be $10 for college students while UGA students get in free with their UGA ID.

There are eight Super Regionals beginning either Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday.

They are:

No. 1 Tennessee vs. Evansville

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Oregon State

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon

No. 4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia

No. 6 Clemson vs. Florida

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 N.C. State

No. 8 Florida State vs. Connecticut

No. 12 Virginia vs. Florida

