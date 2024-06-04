Dates, times set for Georgia-N.C. State Super Regional

The Georgia-North Carolina State Super Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament will be played Saturday through Monday at Foley Field.
The best-of-three series will be televised by ESPNU. Games 1 and 2 will be played at noon Saturday and Sunday. The time for Game 3 on Monday, if necessary, will be determined. The winner of the series advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 14-24.
Georgia swept through the Athens Regional last weekend as the No. 7 national seed. The Bulldogs advanced through a bracket with Georgia Tech, North Carolina-Wilmington and Army. They improved to 42-15 and host their first Super Regional since 2008, when they defeated N.C. State and finished as national runner-up.
N.C. State (36-20) won the Raleigh Regional as the No. 10 national seed. The Wolfpack advanced through a bracket with Bryant, South Carolina and James Madison.
Georgia will be making its fifth Super Regionals appearance. The Bulldogs Georgia beat Florida State 2-1 in Athens in 2001, Georgia Tech 2-0 in Atlanta in 2004, South Carolina 2-1 in Athens in 2006 and North Carolina 2-1 here in 2008. N.C. State is making its sixth appearance in a Super Regional, including the first since 2021.
A limited number of general admission seats will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday online at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in person at the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. General admission seats are $15. They will be $10 for college students while UGA students get in free with their UGA ID.
There are eight Super Regionals beginning either Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday.
They are:
No. 1 Tennessee vs. Evansville
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Oregon State
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon
No. 4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia
No. 6 Clemson vs. Florida
No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 N.C. State
No. 8 Florida State vs. Connecticut
No. 12 Virginia vs. Florida
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com