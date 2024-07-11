Two more Georgia Bulldogs football players arrested for reckless driving

ATHENS — Within 24 hours of one Georgia football player being admonished by a judge in an Athens-Clarke County courtroom for reckless driving habits, two other Bulldogs were arrested on similar charges.
Rising senior and starting linebacker Smael Mondon was taken to jail Wednesday night on charges of racing and reckless driving. A day earlier, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Bo Hughley also was arrested by UGA police for reckless driving in addition to charges for failure to maintain lane/improper driving.
Sandwiched in between their arrests was running back Trevor Etienne’s appearance in municipal court on DUI and reckless-driving charges. The DUI charges were dropped, Etienne pleaded no contest to the reckless-driving charge and guilty to underage possession of alcohol and two other driving offenses.
“You are a public figure, whether you realize that or not,” Judge Marcy Jolles told Etienne during the hearing, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, which was present. “What you do, people see because of your role at the university. I would hope that you make better choices in the future to make a better example for those who are watching.”
Another Georgia player, freshman Sacovie White, has charges pending from an incident in May in which police say he was driving recklessly the wrong way on a street in downtown Athens.
These latest charges bring to 19 the number of incidents involving Georgia football players who have been incarcerated for driving-related offenses since a high-speed, alcohol-related accident took the lives of two members of the football program Jan. 15, 2023. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed then in an incident police said involved racing with other members of the football team. Current NFL football player Jalen Carter was cited for racing charges in that case.
Details are not yet available in the charges against Mondon and Hughley. This story will be updated when more information is available.
