Two more Georgia Bulldogs football players arrested for reckless driving

“You are a public figure, whether you realize that or not,” Judge Marcy Jolles told Etienne during the hearing, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, which was present. “What you do, people see because of your role at the university. I would hope that you make better choices in the future to make a better example for those who are watching.”

Another Georgia player, freshman Sacovie White, has charges pending from an incident in May in which police say he was driving recklessly the wrong way on a street in downtown Athens.

These latest charges bring to 19 the number of incidents involving Georgia football players who have been incarcerated for driving-related offenses since a high-speed, alcohol-related accident took the lives of two members of the football program Jan. 15, 2023. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed then in an incident police said involved racing with other members of the football team. Current NFL football player Jalen Carter was cited for racing charges in that case.

Details are not yet available in the charges against Mondon and Hughley. This story will be updated when more information is available.