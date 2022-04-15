Three Georgia Bulldogs heading to Las Vegas for NFL draft

Explore Nakobe Dean wins Butkus Award

Georgia’s Dean said he didn’t want to miss out.

“I kind of asked my family,” Dean said on the Athens Banner-Herald’s Georgia Bulldogs Extra podcast this week. “I was, like, ‘man, what y’all want to do because I could care less as long as everybody’s happy and I’m with them.’ … They immediately wanted to go to Vegas. They wanted to be at the draft. It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”

Also expected to be in Vegas are former Bulldog Jermaine Johnson, who transferred to Florida State as a senior; Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick even after Georgia’s offensive line dominated him in the Orange Bowl; and Jameson Williams, the Alabama receiver who went out with a knee injury in the first half of the College Football Playoff championship game against the Bulldogs.

Walker, Davis, Wyatt and Dean all are considered possible first-round draft prospects. Georgia is expected set a school record for number of players taken in the draft, which had a record nine taken last season. LSU holds the national mark of 14 set in the 2020 draft.

Walker was a junior defensive end who started all 15 games for the Bulldogs last season. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound athlete led the Bulldogs with 36 quarterback pressures along with 6 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. He and Georgia offensive guard Justin Shaffer are represented by Elite Loyalty Sports.

