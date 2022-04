In the 327th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the pros and cons of the three top pass rushers in the draft: Georgia’s Travon Walker, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. We also take an early look at our position-by-position rankings on defense and hear from new Falcons Lorenzo Carter and Elijah Wilkinson.