Georgia Bulldogs

The choice for Georgia-Clemson’s noon kickoff came down to air conditioning

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By
56 minutes ago

So why, exactly, are Georgia and Clemson kicking off so early in the Aflac Kickoff game?

Air conditioning, mainly.

That’s according to Peach Bowl President Gary Stokan, whose outfit organizes the game. Like all games these days, the Aflac Kickoff game is beholden to television, which dictates kickoff times. And Stokan was intimately involved with ESPN as it worked out its Week 1 broadcasting plan.

“ESPN called me and said, first off, ‘you’re in air conditioning, so we can play you any time,’” Stokan shared this week. “… We think it will be cooler – which I disagree with – in the Swamp at 3:30 than it will be at noon. With you being in air conditioning, we’d like you to play at noon.”

That wasn’t the only reason. ESPN/ABC/Disney was carrying two other games Saturday, Notre Dame at Texas A&M (8 p.m.) and Miami at Florida (3:30 p.m.) in Gainesville. ESPN’s “College GameDay” was originating from College Station, Texas, on Saturday, which had as much to do with the Fighting Irish being involved as the magnitude of the game being played there.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“Well, Notre Dame has a contract with NBC, and any time ESPN can get them, they’re going to put them on in prime time,” Stokan said. “Secondly, with the first ‘GameDay’ of the season, that’s going to get a lot of focus and our game should have a big (TV) crowd coming out of that. We think we’re going to have a huge rating with Clemson-Georgia at noon. They want us to lead into Miami-Florida and carry that into Texas A&M-Notre Dame. So, for those reasons, that’s why they put the game on at noon.

“Of course, Fox has proven with their big Saturday games at noon, that that has become a more coveted time slot, especially with ESPN coming out of ‘GameDay.’”

The Big Ten found that its noon games on Fox typically were the most-viewed each Saturday. CBS, which had the SEC up until last year, now has the Big Ten.

ExploreHow to watch the Georgia vs. Clemson football game: TV channel, livestream, kickoff

There were indications that the noon kick for Clemson-Georgia might have affected ticket sales. Typically, the Aflac Kickoff game has kicked off in the late afternoon or evening, which allows more time for tailgating and certainly for the booking of hotel rooms. But, while ticket prices plummeted to under $100 each in the days leading to Saturday’s game, it was expected to be another solid sellout.

“We had probably 76,000 tickets sold coming into this week and we had to put on sale another 2,800 standing-room-only tickets,” Stokan said. “That’s more than we had for the Georgia-Ohio State (College Football Playoff semifinal) back in 2022-23. So, we’ll be close to the all-time record that we hold over the Super Bowl and SEC Championships in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is that semifinal game.”

Georgia-Ohio State drew 79,330, which remains the Mercedes-Benz Stadium attendance record.

ExploreWeek 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 96 FBS games

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Everything to know about No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 Clemson
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia v. Clemson predictions, expert picks, odds for Atlanta season opener
Placeholder Image

Credit: Michael Conroy

Week 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 96 FBS games
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Aidan Birr makes 44-yard field goal as time expires and Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

Report: Trevor Etienne not expected to play in UGA-Clemson season opener2h ago
Everything to know about No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 Clemson
Clemson radio announcer slams Georgia football program: ‘That’s an embarrassment’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How to watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in Yellow Jackets’ home opener
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?