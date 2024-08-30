Georgia-Clemson kickoff, TV channel, streaming info

Georgia and Clemson kick off at noon on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game. Livestreaming will be available via the WatchESPN app. Click here for a link to the game.

Georgia-Clemson odds, spread for Week 1 game

The Bulldogs are a 12.5-point favorite against the Tigers. The over/under for the game is 48.5 points.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Clemson

On the Clemson defense, recipe for success against them...

“Don’t get in situations that they’re going to attack you and play man in. The best thing to do is get first downs before third down. They do a tremendous job on third down, a tremendous job of disguising coverages. They’re very multiple in their fronts. They’re aggressive, they talk well. A lot of their defense reminds me of ours. They’re physical, well coached situationally in games and they know what they’re doing. You can’t say, ‘They’re going to do this,’ You can’t predict what they’re going to do a lot of times, and I think good defenses aren’t predictable.

How do you attack them? You need to be able to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage. A running game is a quarterback’s best friend for sure. You’ve got to keep them off balance and you’ve got to win one on one battles.”

On Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik…

“It seems like he’s been there forever. This is I guess his third year. He’s a great, really good athlete. He’s played a lot of football for a guy that age. He has the ability to scramble, make plays on his feet, has some more weapons around him. I think he’s a lot more comfortable now in their offense. You can see that throughout the year last year as you watched the season go on, how much more comfortable he got, especially when they started going to Phil a lot more as their featured back. They became a much more physical team. The addition of Matt Luke, he’s a tremendous coach, he was here with us. I think that makes them even more versatile in some of the things he’s going to bring to the table. Cade’s been a great asset for them. I know he’ll be very experienced.”

On Matt Luke and what to expect from one of his offensive lines…

“Toughness. He’s got an extremely experienced offensive line. I want to say it’s almost 100 starts. Three of the five guys have over 25 or something. That’s crazy. Very rare in college football to have a person with more than 25 starts because that means he stayed, or at least they’re coming into their third season starting. They’ve got a tremendous offensive line in terms of the amount of experience they have starting. I would have thought ours was one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country, but theirs has got more starts than ours. I know Matt will do a tremendous job. They’ll play with toughness, effort. I’m sure he’ll add some wrinkles to their offense. He’s a really good football coach.”