Here is the college football Week 1 schedule, including TV times, networks and how to livestream all FBS games Thursday-Monday (Aug. 29-Sept. 2). All times are EDT.

Right out of the gate, the No. 1 team in the country faces a test against another member of the Top 25. Top-ranked Georgia will face No. 14 Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Elsewhere, two other Week 1 games feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25: No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 13 LSU versus No. 23 USC at Reliant Stadium in Las Vegas. Overall, 22 games include ranked teams, with all 25 teams in action.