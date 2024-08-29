Here is the college football Week 1 schedule, including TV times, networks and how to livestream all FBS games Thursday-Monday (Aug. 29-Sept. 2). All times are EDT.
Right out of the gate, the No. 1 team in the country faces a test against another member of the Top 25. Top-ranked Georgia will face No. 14 Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Elsewhere, two other Week 1 games feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25: No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 13 LSU versus No. 23 USC at Reliant Stadium in Las Vegas. Overall, 22 games include ranked teams, with all 25 teams in action.
Entering Week 1, teams ranked in the Top 25 are 0-1 after No. 10 Florida State’s loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday in a Week Zero game in Ireland.
The schedule begins with 21 games set for Thursday night.
Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Thursday, Aug. 29
6 p.m., Howard at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
7 p.m., Central Connecticut State at Central Michigan, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Fordham at Bowling Green, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Jackson State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Lafayette at Buffalo, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., New Hampshire at Central Florida, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest, ACC Network-Extra
7 p.m., Western Carolina at No. 24 N.C. State, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (Little Rock), ESPNU
7:30 p.m., Duquesne at Toledo, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Alcorn State at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville State, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m., Lindenwood at No. 22 Kansas, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Murray State at No. 11 Missouri, SEC Network
8 p.m., North Carolina at Minnesota, Fox
8 p.m., North Dakota State at Colorado, ESPN
8 p.m., Northwestern State at Tulsa, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Southeastern Louisiana at Tulane, ESPN-Plus
9 p.m., Eastern Illinois at Illinois, Big Ten Network
9 p.m., Southern Utah at No. 12 Utah, ESPN-Plus
10 p.m., Sacramento State at San Jose State, TruTV
» Friday, Aug. 30
6 p.m., Lehigh at Army, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Michigan State, Big Ten Network
7 p.m., Temple at No. 16 Oklahoma, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Elon at Duke, ACC Network
9 p.m., Western Michigan at Wisconsin, FS1
10:30 p.m., TCU at Stanford, ESPN
» Saturday, Aug. 31
ACC
Noon, Austin Peay at Louisville, ACC Network
Noon, No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, Kent State at Pitt, ESPNU
Noon, Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 19 Miami at Florida, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Ohio at Syracuse, ACC Network
5 p.m., Cal-Davis at California, ACC Network-Extra
6 p.m., Richmond at Virginia, ACC Network-Extra
8 p.m., Georgia State at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
8 p.m., Houston Christian at SMU, ACC Network-Extra
American Athletic
Noon, Bucknell at Navy, CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m., Kennesaw State at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus
5 p.m., North Texas at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Norfolk State at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., North Alabama at Memphis, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Sam Houston State at Rice, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., James Madison at Charlotte, ESPNU
Big 12
Noon, No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia, Fox
2 p.m., South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., Towson at Cincinnati, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., North Dakota at Iowa State, FS1
7 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Houston, FS1
7 p.m., Tarleton State at Baylor, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Tennessee-Martin at No. 18 Kansas State, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Southern Illinois at BYU, ESPN-Plus
10:30 p.m., New Mexico at No. 21 Arizona, ESPN
10:30 p.m., Wyoming at Arizona State, FS1
Big Ten
Noon, Connecticut at Maryland, FS1
Noon, Illinois State at No. 25 Iowa, Big Ten Network
Noon, Indiana State at Purdue, Big Ten Network
Noon, No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia, Fox
3:30 p.m., Akron at No. 2 Ohio State, CBS
3:30 p.m., Florida International at Indiana, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Nebraska, Fox
7:30 p.m., Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan, NBC
7:30 p.m., Idaho at No. 3 Oregon, Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m., UCLA at Hawaii, CBS
11 p.m., Weber State at Washington, Big Ten Network
Conference USA
3:30 p.m., Florida International at Indiana, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Kennesaw State at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Nebraska, Fox
6 p.m., Campbell at Liberty, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Sam Houston State at Rice, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama, ESPN
8 p.m., Nicholls State at Louisiana Tech, ESPN-Plus
9 p.m., Southeast Missouri State at New Mexico State, ESPN-Plus
MAC
Noon, Kent State at Pitt, ESPNU
3:30 p.m., Akron at No. 2 Ohio State, CBS
3:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Ohio at Syracuse, ACC Network
3:30 p.m., Western Illinois at Northern Illinois, ESPN-Plus
Mountain West
3:30 p.m., Colorado State at No. 4 Texas, ESPN
3:30 p.m., Merrimack at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
4 p.m., Boise State at Georgia Southern, ESPNU
7 p.m., Nevada at Troy, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Houston, FS1
7:30 p.m., Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan, NBC
7:30 p.m., UCLA at Hawaii, CBS
8 p.m., Robert Morris at Utah State, Mountain West Network
8 p.m., Texas A&M-Commerce at San Diego State, TruTV
10:30 p.m., New Mexico at No. 21 Arizona, ESPN
10:30 p.m., Wyoming at Arizona State, FS1
Pac-12
3 p.m., Portland State at Washington State, The CW
6:30 p.m., Idaho State at Oregon State, The CW
SEC
Noon, No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt, ESPN
12:45 p.m., Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., Colorado State at No. 4 Texas, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 19 Miami at Florida, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
4:15 p.m., Old Dominion at South Carolina, SEC Network
6 p.m., Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss, SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Alabama A&M at Auburn, SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
7:45 p.m., Southern Miss at Kentucky, SEC Network
Sun Belt
3:30 p.m., East Tennessee State at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., Boise State at Georgia Southern, ESPNU
4:15 p.m., Old Dominion at South Carolina, SEC Network
5 p.m., North Texas at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus
5 p.m., Stony Brook at Marshall, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Central Arkansas at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Nevada at Troy, ESPN-Plus
7:45 p.m., Southern Mississippi at Kentucky, SEC Network
8 p.m., Georgia State at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
8 p.m., Grambling State at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., James Madison at Charlotte, ESPNU
8 p.m., Lamar at Texas State, ESPN-Plus
FBS independents
Noon, Connecticut at Maryland, FS1
3:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
» Sunday, Sept. 1
7:30 p.m., No. 13 LSU vs. No. 23 USC (Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
» Monday, Sept. 2
7:30 p.m., Boston College at No. 10 FSU, ESPN
