Tech-Georgia baseball game suspended due to rain

Georgia built a 9-3 lead over Georgia Tech on a rainy Friday at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium when play was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The game may be finished in Atlanta later this season if the teams can agree to a date. Game 2 of the series will be in Athens Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 3:02 p.m.

The start of Friday’s game was delayed by 46 minutes due to the rainy conditions before Tech opted to start the game. The Jackets (7-1) went on top 1-0 in the first inning with a solo home run from Cam Jones.