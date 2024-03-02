Tech-Georgia baseball game suspended due to rain

Georgia built a 9-3 lead over Georgia Tech on a rainy Friday at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium when play was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The game may be finished in Atlanta later this season if the teams can agree to a date. Game 2 of the series will be in Athens Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 3:02 p.m.
The start of Friday’s game was delayed by 46 minutes due to the rainy conditions before Tech opted to start the game. The Jackets (7-1) went on top 1-0 in the first inning with a solo home run from Cam Jones.
Georgia (8-1) responded in the second inning as graduate Paul Toetz reached with a one-out double and scored on a single by sophomore Lukas Farris to tie the game. After a walk to Fernando Gonzalez, graduate Dillon Carter blasted his fifth home run, a three-run shot, to make it 4-1.
In the third, Georgia got another three-run home run, this time from Farris, his first as a Bulldog, for a 7-1 advantage. Tech freshman Drew Buress connected for his NCAA-leading 10th home run, a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the third. Tech would add one more in the frame to close the deficit to 7-3. Georgia answered in the fourth with a pair of runs as Slate Alford and Logan Jordan collected RBIs to push the Bulldogs lead out to 9-3.
Graduate left-hander Charlie Goldstein provided four innings for Georgia in his third start of the year. Tech junior left-hander Camron Hill was lifted after three innings, surrendering seven runs on five hits.
The Bulldogs ran on to the field to start the bottom of the fifth but play was suspended.
About the Author
Credit: AP