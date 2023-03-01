Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest

Bennett, 25, was arrested Jan. 29 when police responded to a suspicious person call about 6 a.m. in Dallas. He was observed walking around a gated area on Tribeca Way, according to police. The report stated that Bennett “was observed walking further back in the gated area to hide behind a brick wall by a random apartment to possibly avoid arresting officers’ detection.”

According to the report, officers announced themselves multiple times and called for Bennett to come from behind the wall with his hands visible. He complied and was put in handcuffs.