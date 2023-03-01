Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett hid behind a brick wall when approached by police prior to his arrest on charges of public intoxication in Dallas, Texas, in January, according to the incident report released Wednesday.
Bennett, 25, was arrested Jan. 29 when police responded to a suspicious person call about 6 a.m. in Dallas. He was observed walking around a gated area on Tribeca Way, according to police. The report stated that Bennett “was observed walking further back in the gated area to hide behind a brick wall by a random apartment to possibly avoid arresting officers’ detection.”
According to the report, officers announced themselves multiple times and called for Bennett to come from behind the wall with his hands visible. He complied and was put in handcuffs.
The report stated that Bennett claimed he was unable to call a friend he claimed lived at the location. He was unable to provide the friend’s address and did not have a cellphone. The arresting officers stated they observed a strong odor of alcohol. The report stated that “if not arrested, (Bennett) could have potentially become a victim of a crime.”
Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back national championships, was in Texas training for the 2023 NFL draft after completing one of the most accomplished careers in Georgia football history. He finished fourth in voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, passing for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ 15-0 season.
In the 65-7 championship victory over TCU on Jan. 9, Bennett had six touchdowns (four passing and two rushing). In 2021, he passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns in leading Georgia to the national title – the first for the program in 41 years.
