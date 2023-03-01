Georgia’s Jalen Carter pulled from media interviews at NFL combine

NFL teams will want to know more about his driving and his role in the crash. According to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on the arrest warrants, Carter and LeCroy, who was driving a university-rented SUV, were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing.” The release stated that LeCroy’s vehicle was traveling at 104 mph shortly before the crash.

Carter was a unanimous All-American pick in 2022. He struggled with an ankle injury for the first half of the season and sustained a knee injury in October that led to him missing two games.

Last year, Georgia had a record number of players (15) drafted by NFL teams. Defensive end Travon Walker was the No. 1 overall pick. Even with all of that UGA talent last year, NFL scouts already were discussing Carter as Georgia’s best NFL prospect.

It is possible with the news of Carter’s role in the fatal crash and arrest warrant that he could slip in the draft. A drop in the draft could prove costly for Carter. Walker signed a four-year, $37.4 million contact as the top pick last year. Falcons wide receiver Drake London’s contract as the eighth overall pick was $16 million lower at $21.4 million.

- Staff writer Chip Towers contributed to this article.