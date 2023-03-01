X
Georgia’s Jalen Carter pulled from media interviews at NFL combine

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — With the news that Jalen Carter left the scene of a fatal crash that resulted in arrest warrants issued Wednesday, the former Georgia standout did not participate in a previously scheduled media session at the NFL scouting combine.

Early Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Carter left the scene of a fatal crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15. Hours later, a throng of reporters were in front of a podium awaiting Carter for a previously scheduled pre-combine availability. A spokesman from the NFL informed reporters that Carter was in medical testing and would not be available to answer questions.

Carter, a defensive lineman, is considered widely the best non-quarterback available in the 2023 NFL draft. He likely will be a top-five pick and could go No. 1 overall.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement released by the school. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

Carter played in 35 games for the Bulldogs and had 83 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and six sacks.

NFL teams will want to know more about his driving and his role in the crash. According to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on the arrest warrants, Carter and LeCroy, who was driving a university-rented SUV, were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing.” The release stated that LeCroy’s vehicle was traveling at 104 mph shortly before the crash.

Carter was a unanimous All-American pick in 2022. He struggled with an ankle injury for the first half of the season and sustained a knee injury in October that led to him missing two games.

Last year, Georgia had a record number of players (15) drafted by NFL teams. Defensive end Travon Walker was the No. 1 overall pick. Even with all of that UGA talent last year, NFL scouts already were discussing Carter as Georgia’s best NFL prospect.

It is possible with the news of Carter’s role in the fatal crash and arrest warrant that he could slip in the draft. A drop in the draft could prove costly for Carter. Walker signed a four-year, $37.4 million contact as the top pick last year. Falcons wide receiver Drake London’s contract as the eighth overall pick was $16 million lower at $21.4 million.

- Staff writer Chip Towers contributed to this article.

