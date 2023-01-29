X
UGA’s Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

University of Georgia’s star quarterback Stetson Bennett in back-to-back national championships was arrested on charges of public intoxication in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to media reports.

Police in Old East Dallas were called to the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around 6 a.m. after getting reports of a man banging on doors in the area. When they got there, they found 25-year-old Bennett and determined he was intoxicated, according to Dallas TV stations.

He was taken to a detention center, and it was not clear Sunday morning when he would be released.

Bennett had been training in Fort Worth, Texas, according to DawgNation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates on this developing story.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

