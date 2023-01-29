UGA’s Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case

University of Georgia’s star quarterback Stetson Bennett in back-to-back national championships was arrested on charges of public intoxication in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to media reports.
Police in Old East Dallas were called to the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around 6 a.m. after getting reports of a man banging on doors in the area. When they got there, they found 25-year-old Bennett and determined he was intoxicated, according to Dallas TV stations.
He was taken to a detention center, and it was not clear Sunday morning when he would be released.
Bennett had been training in Fort Worth, Texas, according to DawgNation.
