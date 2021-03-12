Spring preview: Nothing secondary about Georgia’s DB dilemma

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they’re not the only corners who left town. Tyrique Stevenson (24 games) and DJ Daniel (21) are also gone.

And, of course, we can’t forget about safety. Richard LeCounte played 44 games at UGA. And star/nickelback Mark Webb played in 49.

So, what’s that mean? It’s means the most extensive overhaul of the secondary in the Kirby Smart era.

No wonder DBs coach Charlton Warren decided this would be a good year to leave Georgia. He’s now the defensive coordinator at Indiana.

The Bulldogs hired Jahmile Addae from West Virginia as a replacement. There might never have been a position coach facing a greater challenge in a first year at a Power 5 program.

Meanwhile, Clemson and the ACC’s best wide receiver corps awaits in the season opener.

RETURNING STARTERS (2): Free safety Lewis Cine, strong safety Christopher Smith

OTHERS: Daran Branch, Latavious Brini, Major Burns, Javon Bullard, David Daniel, Nyland Green, Jalen Kimber, Kamari Lassiter, William Poole, Kelee Ringo, CB Ameer Speed,

ALL EYES ON: Speed, Kimber, Ringo, Derion Kendrick

OUTLOOK: The harsh reality here is the Bulldogs are not going to be as good in the secondary as they were last year -- and they really weren’t that great then. Georgia ranked 88th in the nation in pass defense in 2020, allowing 248.7 yards a game and 15 TDs overall. Opponents completion percentage of 65.7% ranked 109th in the country. Where the Bulldogs were decent was limiting explosive plays. The 6.9 yard per attempt allowed by Georgia’s defense was 38th in FBS. … The Bulldogs appear to be in good shape at safety as Cine and Smith are back after performing well in all 10 games last season. Only Alabama and Florida were able to exploit Georgia deep, and the Gators’ success came mostly after Cine was out of the game for targeting. Cine is an all-conference candidate – at least. ... Meanwhile, the cornerback and star positions are as unsettled as they have been since Smart arrived as head coach in 2016. He brought in Maurice “Mo” Smith as a graduate transfer to play the star that first season and Smith was able to improve overall play considerbly. Georgia is seriously involved with Clemson’s Derion Kendrick as a solution to the cornerback dilemma. The rising senior was dismissed by Clemson due to what’s best described as “responsibility issues” and is in the transfer portal. Word is that Georgia has thoroughly vetted Kendrick and would take him. However, South Carolina, FSU and a host of other teams are also in line for his help. … If no transfers come to the rescue, the Bulldogs have recruited extremely well at cornerback. They’re just young. The problem is only quarterback is a harder position to master as a first-year player. That makes returning players such as rising senior Ameer Speed and redshirt freshmen Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo better options than incoming freshmen. Ringo’s not likely to be available in spring as he continues to recover from labrum surgery. The Bulldogs won a huge recruiting battle to land Nyland Green out of Rockdale County and he’ll be given an opportunity to win the position. … With Webb opting out for the bowl game, rising senior Latavious Brini got his first career at star and played very well against Cincinnati, especially in underneath coverage. But he is deficient as a downfield pass defender and that’s a scary proposition with news that Clemson’s Justyn Ross will be back this season and is expected to move into the slot. Georgia will seek to develop a pass-coverage specialist at the position.

