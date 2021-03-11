Bulldogs need Adam Anderson, other OLBs to come through

Next thing you know, the Bulldogs are going to have to get walk-ons involved to come up with a true three-deep at the two outside linebacker spots.

But there’s a lot to like about the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Anderson, in particular. Specifically, he seemed to take his pass-rushing skills to a different level last season. To that, some might say, “about time.” A 5-star prospect and No. 1-rated OLB in America coming out of Rome High, he had 2.5 sacks in his first two seasons. But he had 6.5 last year, and that’s while spending a good bit of time playing behind others.

After Johnson bolted at the end of the regular season, the path cleared for Anderson against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bearcats definitely know who No. 19 is now as Anderson responded with three tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hurries in the game.

Georgia is going to need some more of that in 2021.

RETURNING STARTERS: None

OTHERS: Junior Nolan Smith, senior Adam Anderson, graduate Robert Beal, sophomore Mekhail Sherman, R.Jr. Matthew Brown, Fr. Chaz Chambliss, Fr. Smael Mondon, Fr. Xavian Sorey.

ALL EYES ON: Anderson and Smith.

OUTLOOK: If all you needed was one player to play every down at each outside linebacker spot, Georgia would be well-covered with Anderson and Smith. But few positions require more constant exertion of energy than designated pass-rushers. That’s why the Bulldogs prefer a heavy rotation to keep legs fresh for the fourth quarter and for specified roles … Expect to see more of Smith this season, too. Another former 5-star recruit at the position, Smith has been relegated mainly to strongside, or “Sam,” linebacker responsibilities his first two seasons. That is an increasingly obscure position against modern, pass-first, spread offenses. But he’s proven adept both in pass coverage and pass rush and remains one of the best run tacklers of Georgia’s second-level defensive players. The Bulldogs will find a role for him. … Meanwhile, Georgia has recruited extremely well at outside linebacker, but it’s a complicated position that requires as much recognition as reaction outside of straight-rush responsibilities. That’s why it’s hard for incoming freshman such as Smael Mondon, Xavien Sorey and Chaz Chambliss to show up and make an immediate impact, especially while being cross-trained at inside linebacker. A thorough knowledge of the duties of the position is what makes a fifth-year senior like Robert Beal and a fourth-year junior like Matthew Brown so valuable.

