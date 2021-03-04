Spring preview: Georgia set at tight end with Darnell Washington

To say tight ends aren’t utilized at Georgia would be misleading. There is at least one and often two on the field for almost every offensive play. What the Bulldogs don’t do is throw the ball to them often, or at least not as much as LSU did with Gilbert (35 receptions, 368 yards, two TDs in five games) or certainly Florida did with Kyle Pitts (43-770-12 in 8). The most catches by a tight end in the country last season were 57 (for 685 and 5 TDs) by Boston College’s Hunter Long.

As a group, UGA’s tight ends last season caught 26 passes for 282 yards and two scores. Under coach Kirby Smart, tight ends have averaged 30.2 catches for 394.8 yards and 2.4 TDs per season since 2016.

Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) looks to the sidelines for the play call against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

That stands to increase in 2021, with or without Gilbert.

RETURNING STARTERS (2): Sophomore Darnell Washington (7 games), junior John FitzPatrick (5)

OTHERS: Sophomore Ryland Goede, sophomore Brett Seither, freshman Brock Bowers

ALL EYES ON: Washington

OUTLOOK: Georgia’s set here. The only question is how coordinator Todd Monken might utilize tight ends within his offensive scheme. There are a lot of ways he could go, with stockpiles of talent at running back and receiver and a proficient passer at the controls. But there also is no one else like Washington, at Georgia or almost anywhere else in the country. He is a legitimate 6-foot-7 and weighed 260 pounds last season without the benefit of a year of institutional training. His mobility more closely resembles a wideout than an offensive tackle. Washington’s speed and agility are apparent on the stat sheet, which shows him averaging a team-best 23.71 yards per reception. The seven catches and zero touchdowns that appear on the same line underscore that Washington was grossly under-utilized. That’s not likely to happen in Year 2. There’s also this: Washington’s quickness and long arms also made him one of the team’s best blockers. Washington will be hard to keep off the field next season.

