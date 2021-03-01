Spring preview: Settling on plan at left tackle is key to Georgia’s fortunes

Some could argue that there is more overall work to be done in the Bulldogs’ secondary, and that may well be true. But the difference is Georgia’s defensive backs will be playing behind a defensive front seven (or six) that figures to be among the best in the SEC.

The same is true in inverse for the offense. The Bulldogs’ offensive strength is their skill-position players, starting with quarterback JT Daniels and continuing with wideouts like George Pickens and running backs like Zamir White. But they can be only as good as the time and space that is afforded them. That will be provided by the offensive line – or not.