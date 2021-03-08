Specialists should help make Georgia Bulldogs a special team

A redshirt junior from St. Simons Island, Podlesny is as far as we can tell still a walk-on. How much longer he remains one is a question as he prepares to enter his second season as the Bulldogs’ starting place-kicker. It seems like he might have earned a grant-in-aid last year.

We’re reminded here of Podlesny’s 53-yard game-winning field goal over No. 8-ranked Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. But overshadowed by that career-defining kick was the solid work Podlesny did all season. It was his 13-of-16 mark on field-goal attempts and perfect 38-for-38 on PATs that made Podlesny a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top kicker. He should get another shot at that trophy this fall.