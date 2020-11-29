QB D’Wan Mathis not with Bulldogs in South Carolina

It’s a disappointing turn in what has been an otherwise positive story of comeback and restoration for Mathis. He underwent emergency brain surgery to have a cyst removed after it was discovered by UGA trainer Ron Courson in May 2019. The quick action is thought to have saved Mathis’ life.

Mathis was cleared to return to the football field for the Bulldogs this past spring. He earned the starting job in preseason camp after graduate transfer Jamie Newman opted out 24 days before the season opener.

But Mathis struggled once on the field for Georgia. He was replaced by Bennett in the second quarter of the first game against Arkansas, closed out a blowout win over Auburn and played the second half against Florida after Bennett’s injury. His quarterback efficiency rating is currently 55.92, with a 40 percent completion percentage on 30 passes, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mathis committed to Ohio State as a 4-star prospect, but backed out and committed to Georgia after Justin Fields left the Bulldogs following the 2018 season.