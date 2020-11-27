Georgia-South Carolina: TV, online, radio information

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C

Records: No. 9 Georgia, 5-2, 5-2 SEC; South Carolina, 2-6, 2-6.

Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play, with Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by ESPN Radio. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play, with Barrett Jones as the analyst.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 81/81/81.

Online: GeorgiaDogs.com