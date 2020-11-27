X

Georgia-South Carolina: TV, online, radio information

Georgia players run on to the field before Saturday's game at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia players run on to the field before Saturday's game at Sanford Stadium.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia gained a passing game but lost a running game Saturday night against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will hope to showcase both against South Carolina this week.

The Bulldogs will have a reunion of sorts with Mike Bobo, a former UGA quarterback and later offensive coordinator who is a former roommate of current Georgia coach Kirby Smart. While part of Saturday’s spotlight will shine on that former Dogs quarterback, another portion will continue to shine on a present one, sophomore JT Daniels.

Georgia’s run-game issues against Mississippi State may have been because those Bulldogs weren’t sure that Daniels could beat them. He did, so South Carolina knows he’s capable of a repeat performance. That may open things a bit for the running backs.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Before the game:Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C

Records: No. 9 Georgia, 5-2, 5-2 SEC; South Carolina, 2-6, 2-6.

Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play, with Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by ESPN Radio. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play, with Barrett Jones as the analyst.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 81/81/81.

Online: GeorgiaDogs.com

