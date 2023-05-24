Police: Rosemy-Jacksaint traveling at 90 mph before arrest

BreakingNews
Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

ATHENS - Georgia football player Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was estimated to be traveling 90 miles per hour on Tuesday afternoon when he was arrested, according to initial information from Athens-Clarke County police. A full incident report has not yet been released.

According to the Public Information Office, police were conducting speed detection in the 2600 block of Atlanta Highway on Tuesday afternoon. Rosemy-Jacksaint was driving a black Dodge Charger when he was estimated to be going 90 mph at 3:18 p.m. The Office said the speed was confirmed by speed detection lidar.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested for speeding maximum limits and reckless driving.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned Tuesday that the speeding citation was Rosemy-Jacksaint’s second in eight days. He also received a ticket from Coral Springs Police for driving 60 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone in his black 2020 Dodge Charger at 12:34 a.m. on May 15 in Broward County, Fla. Rosemy-Jacksaint, 21, is listed on the Georgia roster as being from Pompano Beach, Fla., though the ticket lists his residence as Coral Springs.

Tuesday’s incarceration represented the fourth known speeding-related arrest of a Georgia football player this year. That does not include the alcohol-involved, double-fatality crash that took the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock on Jan. 15.

Since then, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for speeding and reckless driving from another incident that took place six days before the fatal crash. Earlier this month, De’Nylon Morrissette, a sophomore receiver from Stone Mountain, was charged with DUI (drugs), driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restriction, which forbids driving between midnight and 5 a.m. Morrissette, 19, was arrested at 3:30 a.m.

RETURN FOR UPDATES

