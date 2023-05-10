UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Gwinnett County, also assigns blame for the crash to former Georgia defensive star Jalen Carter and to Chandler LeCroy, the recruiting analyst who died in the crash along with offensive lineman Devin Willock. The lawsuit also names the owner of an Athens strip club, Toppers International Showbar, where Carter, LeCroy and others with the football program had gathered before the crash.

Carter, who is serving 12 months probation on charges related to the crash, was driving on a suspended Florida license when he led LeCroy on a high-speed race through Athens early Jan. 15, the lawsuit alleges. LeCroy’s SUV, rented by the university, was traveling at more than 100 mph seconds before it left the roadway and struck utility poles, trees and an apartment building. Willock was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. LeCroy was pronounced dead at an Athens hospital.