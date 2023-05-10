UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash

The University of Georgia’s athletic department should be held liable for a January car crash that killed a UGA football player and recruiting analyst, a new lawsuit filed by the player’s father and estate claims.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Gwinnett County, also assigns blame for the crash to former Georgia defensive star Jalen Carter and to Chandler LeCroy, the recruiting analyst who died in the crash along with offensive lineman Devin Willock. The lawsuit also names the owner of an Athens strip club, Toppers International Showbar, where Carter, LeCroy and others with the football program had gathered before the crash.
Carter, who is serving 12 months probation on charges related to the crash, was driving on a suspended Florida license when he led LeCroy on a high-speed race through Athens early Jan. 15, the lawsuit alleges. LeCroy’s SUV, rented by the university, was traveling at more than 100 mph seconds before it left the roadway and struck utility poles, trees and an apartment building. Willock was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. LeCroy was pronounced dead at an Athens hospital.
The crash occurred after a day and night of celebration of Georgia’s second consecutive national football championship. It raised questions about the culture surrounding the school’s football program. Several players have been charged for excessive speeding, street racing, reckless driving and other offenses before and since the crash.
The lawsuit was filed by Willock’s father, Dave, and his estate.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
In an interview Wednesday, William Stiles, one of Dave Willock’s lawyers, said allegations in the lawsuit are “supported by public statements of the university, evidence and statements disclosed in the media by various entities and our own investigation.”
“Lawsuits are about accountability and justice, and Mr. Willock is seeking accountability for all those involved in the death of his son Devin and justice for Devin,” Stiles said.
Dave Willock’s lawyers recently notified state officials of their intent to file a separate lawsuit against the university.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Adrianne Murchison