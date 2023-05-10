BreakingNews
UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash
X

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The University of Georgia’s athletic department should be held liable for a January car crash that killed a UGA football player and recruiting analyst, a new lawsuit filed by the player’s father and estate claims.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Gwinnett County, also assigns blame for the crash to former Georgia defensive star Jalen Carter and to Chandler LeCroy, the recruiting analyst who died in the crash along with offensive lineman Devin Willock. The lawsuit also names the owner of an Athens strip club, Toppers International Showbar, where Carter, LeCroy and others with the football program had gathered before the crash.

Carter, who is serving 12 months probation on charges related to the crash, was driving on a suspended Florida license when he led LeCroy on a high-speed race through Athens early Jan. 15, the lawsuit alleges. LeCroy’s SUV, rented by the university, was traveling at more than 100 mph seconds before it left the roadway and struck utility poles, trees and an apartment building. Willock was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. LeCroy was pronounced dead at an Athens hospital.

The crash occurred after a day and night of celebration of Georgia’s second consecutive national football championship. It raised questions about the culture surrounding the school’s football program. Several players have been charged for excessive speeding, street racing, reckless driving and other offenses before and since the crash.

The lawsuit was filed by Willock’s father, Dave, and his estate.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

In an interview Wednesday, William Stiles, one of Dave Willock’s lawyers, said allegations in the lawsuit are “supported by public statements of the university, evidence and statements disclosed in the media by various entities and our own investigation.”

“Lawsuits are about accountability and justice, and Mr. Willock is seeking accountability for all those involved in the death of his son Devin and justice for Devin,” Stiles said.

Dave Willock’s lawyers recently notified state officials of their intent to file a separate lawsuit against the university.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Alan Judd on twitter
Follow Dylan Jackson on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from his campaign, lying to Congress7m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole shuts down part of Buford Highway; drivers diverted
1h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Roswell restaurant owners have heated meeting with mayor on Canton Street changes
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Juanita Ramos

RHONE: More single women are homeowners, but obstacles still exist
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Juanita Ramos

RHONE: More single women are homeowners, but obstacles still exist
5h ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

TORPY: 2020 election lunacy deposits Georgia GOP chief in a legal stew
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Rivian narrows loss, affirms production goals for the year
16h ago
Forsyth wants to study planned arena’s economic impact, but lacks info
19h ago
More Georgia biomass plants could soon burn a new fuel: Scrap tires
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
5h ago
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top