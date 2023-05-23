BREAKING: Another reckless-driving arrest for Georgia football

ATHENS — Another Georgia football player has been arrested for driving recklessly.
Senior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was charged with “speeding maximum limits” and reckless driving Tuesday, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail records. The arrest was made by Athens-Clarke County Police and booked into jail at 4:33 p.m. and released 55 minutes later after posting a $2,000 bond.
No other information was immediately available.
This is the fourth known speeding-related arrest of a Georgia football player this year. That does not include the alcohol-involved, double-fatality crash that took the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock on Jan. 15.
Police determined that LeCroy was driving a UGA vehicle at more than 100 mph when she lost control and left the roadway. Later, it was revealed that star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was racing LeCroy side-by-side when the crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. The Philadelphia Eagles’ first-round draft pick, Carter later was charged with street racing and reckless driving. He resolved the case in a negotiated settlement with prosecutors that resulted in fines, probation and community service.
Since then, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for speeding and reckless driving from another incident that took place six days before the fatal crash. Earlier this month, De’Nylon Morrissette, a sophomore receiver from Stone Mountain, was charged with DUI (drugs), driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restriction, which forbids driving between midnight and 5 a.m. Morrissette, 19, was arrested at 3:30 a.m.
Morrissette’s arrest came less than three months after he received a ticket in Athens for driving 36 mph over the speed limit.
The morning of Feb. 23, an officer stopped Morrissette after clocking his 2019 Dodge Charger going 81 in a 45-mph zone on Atlanta Highway, about four miles west of downtown Athens.
Body camera footage obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed the officer scolding Morrissette. He said other Georgia players recently had been charged with speeding and referred to the accident that killed Willock and LeCroy.
“Y’all got to slow down,” the officer told Morrissette. “We’ve been getting all of y’all – a lot. You obviously know about the other wreck and stuff. Y’all got to slow down.”
The officer added, referring to Georgia’s head coach: “I’m sure Kirby (Smart) wouldn’t be happy about all of this.”
In March, Smart told reporters that UGA “educates” its players about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving and “treats it very seriously.” However, no punishments have been announced for any of the Georgia’s offenders since the fatal crash.
“You have to do a great job of making sure your players understand the risk and dangers that are out there,” Smart said. “With vehicles especially nowadays that go really fast, you’ve got to be extremely careful. We try to educate and make sure our players understand those risks, but the ongoing part of that is to continue to educate them and let them know.”
Note: This story will be updated when more information is available.
