BREAKING: Another reckless-driving arrest for Georgia football

Since then, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for speeding and reckless driving from another incident that took place six days before the fatal crash. Earlier this month, De’Nylon Morrissette, a sophomore receiver from Stone Mountain, was charged with DUI (drugs), driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restriction, which forbids driving between midnight and 5 a.m. Morrissette, 19, was arrested at 3:30 a.m.

Morrissette’s arrest came less than three months after he received a ticket in Athens for driving 36 mph over the speed limit.

The morning of Feb. 23, an officer stopped Morrissette after clocking his 2019 Dodge Charger going 81 in a 45-mph zone on Atlanta Highway, about four miles west of downtown Athens.

Body camera footage obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed the officer scolding Morrissette. He said other Georgia players recently had been charged with speeding and referred to the accident that killed Willock and LeCroy.

“Y’all got to slow down,” the officer told Morrissette. “We’ve been getting all of y’all – a lot. You obviously know about the other wreck and stuff. Y’all got to slow down.”

The officer added, referring to Georgia’s head coach: “I’m sure Kirby (Smart) wouldn’t be happy about all of this.”

In March, Smart told reporters that UGA “educates” its players about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving and “treats it very seriously.” However, no punishments have been announced for any of the Georgia’s offenders since the fatal crash.

“You have to do a great job of making sure your players understand the risk and dangers that are out there,” Smart said. “With vehicles especially nowadays that go really fast, you’ve got to be extremely careful. We try to educate and make sure our players understand those risks, but the ongoing part of that is to continue to educate them and let them know.”

Note: This story will be updated when more information is available.