High School Sports

Former Cedar Grove star Bo Walker to play at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Georgia-committed running back is ineligible in GHSA
#0, Bo Walker, for Cedar Grove, runs the ball during the Cedar Grove at Mill Creek HS football game, September 15, 2023. (Jamie Spaar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

#0, Bo Walker, for Cedar Grove, runs the ball during the Cedar Grove at Mill Creek HS football game, September 15, 2023. (Jamie Spaar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Bo Walker, the all-state running back who failed to get cleared as a transfer to Stockbridge, said he is going to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and plans to play Friday night.

Jeff Sentell of DawgNation was the first to report the news after Walker, who committed to Georgia, posted a cryptic tweet Wednesday morning, saying, “First game back this Friday.”

Rabun Gap is a private boarding school that plays in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association and has several major FBS prospects. Rabun Gap defeated GHSA-power Benedictine 43-14 last month.

Rabun Gap is scheduled to play at John Curtis Christian in Louisiana on Friday.

Walker led Cedar Grove to a Class 3A championship last season and had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

Walker transferred to Stockbridge last winter. His offensive coordinator at Cedar Grove, Kendrick Callier, became Stockbridge’s head coach.

GHSA rules require athletes to sit out one year if they follow a coach to another school. Those athletes then are ineligible at other GHSA schools, even if they transfer back to their original school.

