Former Cedar Grove star Bo Walker to play at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Bo Walker, the all-state running back who failed to get cleared as a transfer to Stockbridge, said he is going to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and plans to play Friday night.

Jeff Sentell of DawgNation was the first to report the news after Walker, who committed to Georgia, posted a cryptic tweet Wednesday morning, saying, “First game back this Friday.”

Rabun Gap is a private boarding school that plays in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association and has several major FBS prospects. Rabun Gap defeated GHSA-power Benedictine 43-14 last month.