No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs draw undefeated, 8th-ranked Cincinnati in Peach Bowl

But that resume apparently did little to impress the CFP selection committee, which not only dropped the Bearcats where they were coming into the championship weekend (No. 7), but jumped them with two-loss Oklahoma (8-2) after it won the Big 12 title on Saturday and the three-loss Florida Gators.

“The committee has great respect for Cincinnati,” said selection chairman Gary Barta, the athletic director at Iowa. “They’re undefeated, they won their conference championship (Saturday) night on a last-second field goal. A terrific team. But it’s comparing them to the six teams on the board, and it was just believed that those teams are stronger.”

Earlier Sunday, the four playoff slots went to No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Notre Dame. Texas A&M (8-1) remained fifth despite its 34-13 win over Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday and its only loss being to the top-ranked Crimson Tide. The Aggies accepted an Orange Bowl bid as the SEC’s highest-ranked team not in the playoff and will play No. 13 North Carolina (8-3).

No. 7 Florida (8-3), which lost to Alabama 52-46 in an SEC Championship game thriller Saturday night, will play No. 6 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

The Bearcats are in their fourth season under coach Luke Fickell, an Ohio State alum and longtime assistant coach. They are led by dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was named the AAC offensive player of the year after compiling 2,090 yards passing, 609 rushing (7.3 ypg) and 29 touchdowns.

But Cincinnati is best known for its defense, which comes in ranked in the Top 10 nationally in points (16.0 pg, No. 7) and yards (310.8 pg No. 10) allowed. That’s expected to be a good challenge for the Bulldogs’ offense, which will be playing their fourth game under redshirt sophomore quarterback JT Daniels.

Georgia was unable to play its final home game of the season after Vanderbilt canceled – twice – due to personnel shortages due to COVID-19 protocol and player opt-outs. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are expected to be without several of their frontline players for the bowl.

As has been the case the last two seasons when Georgia fell short of a playoff berth, several players with NFL-draft potential are expected again to skip the bowl. Senior linebacker and defensive captain Monty Rice is among five Bulldogs who are opting out.

Georgia is 2-0 against Cincinnati, having beaten the Bearcats 31-17 in 1976 in Athens and 35-13 in 1942 in Cincinnati.

The Peach Bowl is officially sold out of its allotment of about 18,000 tickets. UGA donors will have access to about 1,600 that will be distributed through the school.