College Football Playoff: Alabama vs. Notre Dame, Clemson vs. Ohio State

The biggest argument against Ohio State’s playoff candidacy was that the Buckeyes (6-0) played significantly fewer games than other contenders. But a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game Saturday was enough to secure them a place in the playoff in the eyes of the selection committee.

Notre Dame’s candidacy came under question when the Fighting Irish lost 34-10 to Clemson in the ACC title game Saturday. But the Fighting Irish (10-1) were chosen for the playoff over No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1), the SEC West runner-up.

Big 12 champion Oklahoma was ranked No. 6.

There was some mild shuffling within the top four teams from last week’s rankings -- Notre Dame dropping from No. 2 to No. 4, Clemson rising from No. 3 to No. 2 and Ohio State rising from No. 4 to No. 3.

