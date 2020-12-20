College Football Playoff: Alabama vs. Notre Dame, Clemson vs. Ohio State

Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff after a one-year absence. Clemson is there for the sixth consecutive season. Ohio State and Notre Dame are there, too, overcoming arguments against their candidacies.
The CFP selection committee chose those teams for the four-team tournament Sunday, ranking SEC champion Alabama No. 1, ACC champion Clemson No. 2, Big Ten champion Ohio State No. 3 and ACC runner-up Notre Dame No. 4.
The playoff semifinals, both on Jan. 1, will match Alabama vs. Notre Dame and Clemson vs. Ohio State.
The Alabama-Notre Dame game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as that semifinal was relocated from the Rose Bowl because players’ families wouldn’t have been allowed to attend in California amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Clemson-Ohio State game will be played at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
Alabama (11-0) and Clemson (10-1) were clear choices for the playoff’s top two seeds after beating Florida and Notre Dame, respectively, in conference championship games Saturday.
The biggest argument against Ohio State’s playoff candidacy was that the Buckeyes (6-0) played significantly fewer games than other contenders. But a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game Saturday was enough to secure them a place in the playoff in the eyes of the selection committee.
Notre Dame’s candidacy came under question when the Fighting Irish lost 34-10 to Clemson in the ACC title game Saturday. But the Fighting Irish (10-1) were chosen for the playoff over No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1), the SEC West runner-up.
Big 12 champion Oklahoma was ranked No. 6.
There was some mild shuffling within the top four teams from last week’s rankings -- Notre Dame dropping from No. 2 to No. 4, Clemson rising from No. 3 to No. 2 and Ohio State rising from No. 4 to No. 3.
