Long-avoided ‘opt-outs’ coming for No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs

But not as much as the Bulldogs had hoped. Unless there are a rash of upsets in this weekend’s conference championship games, No. 8 Georgia (7-2) has no shot of reaching the College Football Playoff. And after all they’ve been through this season, the opportunity to play in a New Year’s Six bowl that will include limited extracurricular activities and a shorter trip span is not worth it for a lot players, especially those with their degree requirements completed and realistic NFL opportunities at hand.

That’s the case for at least half of the Bulldogs’ 23 seniors. And that does not include a number of draft-eligible underclassmen as well. Smart was hoping to address that with third-year sophomores and third- and fourth-year juniors this week as well.

“It’s so hard to predict your roster for the next year and your needs not knowing who’s going to be here and who’s not,” Smart said. “That’s the hardest thing for me.”

All five players who opted out Friday have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl, which is a showcase game for seniors who are expected to be drafted. Rice is a finalist for the 2020 Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. Cleveland and LeCounte are both All-SEC players. McKitty is a graduate transfer from FSU who started five games this season. Daniels is a part-time starter who battled injuries this season.

It’s hard to blame some of Georgia’s veterans for wanting to move on. Going back to this summer, four times they saw their game schedule changed, including once the day before they were supposed to play Vanderbilt the first time Dec 5. In the meantime, they have been subjected to nasal-swab COVID-19 tests three times a week for 13 consecutive weeks now. That’s not including the personal sacrifices each players was asked to make.

Georgia is one of only four SEC teams that did not encounter significant personnel losses due to COVID-19 in its football program (Alabama, Kentucky and South Carolina were the others). The Bulldogs were able to do that because of strict adherence to institutionally installed health-and-safety protocols an almost militant social-distancing. Position groups that had too many players to sit six feet apart in UGA’s designated meeting rooms would instead meet in the Payne Indoor Center or spread out in the weight room, outside or other expansive areas around the football complex. The Bulldogs were encouraged to remain in campus quarters as much as possible. All team-personnel movements were traced via Kinnexon technology and cleaning crews were also close behind with a rigorous disinfectant regimen.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s internal player leadership group – which included many of these same seniors and underclassmen -- reportedly was fierce about enforcing safe behaviors outside of team activities. Hanging out at parties and in bars was strictly forbidden.

To say it fell short of a typical college experience would be a gross understatement.

“I’m just so appreciative of all our players and our staff for following the instructions they were given and staying healthy all fall,” Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity said Friday. “We’re all indebted to them for being ready to play every week. I hope our fans understand and appreciate what these players did. I admire their discipline and their desire to play football.”

In the meantime, nine football players were among 30 Georgia athletes that picked up degrees Friday. They were Trey Blount (sport management), Patrick Burke (risk management), Daniel Gothard (mechanical engineering), Trey Hill (sport management), Prather Hudson (sport management), Marshall Long (communication studies), Julian Rochester (communication studies), Bill Rubright (finance) and Kolby Wyatt (sociology).

Whatever seniors decide to stick it out, the Bulldogs still plan to honor them with a Senior Day ceremony at whatever bowl they end up playing in. Barring a rash of upsets in the conference championships games, that’s expected to be the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the meantime, UGA this week made the decision to refund all of the ticketholders for this Saturday’s game. At $150 each, that’s not a small gesture a week from Christmas. However, it will be January before those refunds are distributed.

Many Power-5 programs that had games canceled have asked fans to donate the money in order to defray the spiraling costs and revenue losses of this pandemic-altered season. Georgia did with its donor base at the beginning of the season, more than 50 percent of which chose to the Bulldogs keep their contributions without attending the games.

This time, UGA intends to give the money back. It will also ask the SEC for reimbursement.

“I don’t know if they will or not,” McGarity said. “I talked to (the SEC) about our exposure and, frankly, we just don’t know how that might work. But we wanted to refund everyone (about 12,000, excluding students, faculty and visiting teams) because they’ve been so good to us throughout this unusual season. We wanted to return that good will.”

Of course, UGA will be soliciting donations from Hartman Fund and Magill Society member again early in 2021. Like all SEC programs, Georgia Athletics is expected a budget shortfall approaching $50 million.

That the SEC will have been able to conduct 68 of the 70 games it scheduled amid the global pandemic is a triumph in itself. Any revenue at all this year is a bonus, never mind the excitement and entertainment the games provided.

As for the bowl game, unless a team is in the playoff, increasingly it has become a showcase for young players. Georgia is an inordinately young team as it is, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

More and more, veterans are moving on.

“It’s a been a blessing,” Rice said when asked last week about playing the last of his career for Georgia. “The time here has flown by. I have appreciated it. It has been special from the beginning to the end.”

Just ending a little earlier than expected.