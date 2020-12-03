No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs have something to prove vs. Vandy

Offensive identity

Georgia ran on 74 percent of its 62 plays in a 45-16 win over the Gamecocks, and the Bulldogs kneeled at the South Carolina 1 on the final play of the game. As the school known as RBU, it’s never a bad thing to rush for more than 300 yards, and it resulted in the 50th win of coach Kirby Smart’s career.

But at this juncture in program history, Georgia needs to prove it can be explosive throwing as well. The Bulldogs have shown they can since JT Daniels took over as starting quarterback against Mississippi State on Nov. 21. A sophomore, Daniels passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns in his first Georgia game, and that included four throws of more than 40 yards.

Daniels had another 40-yard throw against the Gamecocks and two more TD passes. But mostly the Bulldogs played conservatively, running the ball on every play of the first quarter but the first.

As Daniels and offensive coordinator Todd Monken move forward, they’re going to want to show recruits and critics that the Mississippi State performance was not a fluke.

Defensive deficiency

It’s almost quibbling to point out that the Bulldogs haven’t been very good at defending the pass. They sit near the top of the SEC in scoring (20.6 ppg), total yards allowed (338.1) and rushing defense (75.2). The Bulldogs also are tied for the league lead in sacks (24).

Yet, Georgia ranks 10th in the conference in pass defense (262.9 ypg, 13 TDs) and they just haven’t done a great job of getting opponents off the field.

“I don’t think anything is standing in our way; I just think we need to execute a little better,” junior safety Christopher Smith said. “I feel we’re doing a little better and getting better every week I feel like we’re building our chemistry back up as a defense every week.”

Of course, injuries have hurt the Bulldogs’ cause. They have been without All-American safety Richard LeCounte and starting defensive tackles Jordan Davis (elbow) and Julian Rochester since Oct. 24. It looks like none of them will be back this week.

Sarah Fuller

By all accounts, Vanderbilt’s famous female kicker Sarah Fuller will be ready to go for the Commodores if needed Saturday. The question remains whether she will be asked to play again.

The 21-year-old senior from Wylie, Texas, whose full-time job is to play goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt’s SEC champion team, was summoned to the aid of the football team two weeks when it found itself without anybody to kick. On Saturday, Fuller made history by becoming the first woman to participate in a Power 5 football game.

She got one opportunity, kicking off for the Commodores to open the second half against Missouri. The Tigers immediately fell on the squib kick, and that was that.

But Vanderbilt was holding more auditions and competing in practice this week in Nashville. Fitch said he will deploy the kicker who does the best job. But on paper, at least, Fuller was the only full-time kicker the Commodores will have in their travel roster Saturday.

That had the Bulldogs wondering this week how they might handle a situation in which they may be asked to block or tackle Fuller, who at 6-foot-2 appears to be anything but an overmatched athlete.

“You know, once you’re between those white lines, I think it’s fair game,” Georgia senior linebacker Monty Rice. “… We’re just going to do what we’re coached to do.”

Senior Day

Georgia will honor 23 seniors before the game Saturday. Smart lauded the class several times this week because they have a chance – with wins in the final two regular-season games and a bowl game – to leave with more victories (45) than any other team in school history. The 2020 seniors are 42-9.

The Bulldogs’ most decorated class of all-time is 1983, which went 43-4-1 with three SEC titles and a national championship. But Georgia’s 2005 and ’19 classes won more games, 44 apiece.

Participating in Senior Day will be: OG Ben Cleveland, DB DJ Daniel, WR Patrick Bond, PK Brooks Buce, WR J.T. Dooley (now a student assistant), DL Malik Herring, DB Prather Hudson, DB Darius Jackson, OLB Jermaine Johnson, S Richard LeCounte, ILB Nate McBride, RB KJ McCoy, TE Tre’ McKitty, WR Cameron Moore, ILB Monty Rice, WR Demetris Robertson, DL Julian Rochester, P Bill Rubright, OG Justin Shaffer, WR Reid Tulowitzky, DB Mark Webb, TE Mitchell Werntz and DL Devonte Wyatt.

The ceremony will be different than usual. Players will be introduced and jog onto Dooley Field to meet Smart at the 50-yard line. Then they will join their respective families in an area on the sidelines at a comfortable, social distance away.

Bowl prospects

So exactly what is Georgia playing for? More than likely a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl bid. That game will be played at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While that probably doesn’t excite a lot of Georgia fans, the Peach Bowl remains part of the New Year’s Day Six and will feature the top teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings who are excluded from the national semifinals.

Early predictions favor a Georgia matchup against No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0). The Bearcats’ next game is scheduled for Dec. 12 at No. 24 Tulsa, but that is one of several American Athletic Conference games that have been moved a couple of times because of COVID-19 issues.