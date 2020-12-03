Week 14 college football schedule: How to watch all 50 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Sunday. All times are EDT.
There are 21 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including two head-to-head matchups: No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 13 BYU at No. 18 Coastal Carolina.
Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday morning, 10 games had been canceled or postponed: Alabama-Birmingham at Middle Tennessee (canceled), Boise State at UNLV (canceled), Florida State at Duke (postponed), Kent State at Miami (Ohio) (canceled), Liberty at Coastal Carolina (canceled), Maryland at Michigan (canceled), Miami at Wake Forest (postponed), No. 14 Northwestern at Minnesota (canceled), Southern Mississippi at Texas-El Paso (canceled) and Western Kentucky at Charlotte (canceled).
One Pac-12 game, Washington State at USC, was moved from Friday to Sunday. Three SEC games were shuffled off the schedule in an announcement made last week: Alabama at Arkansas, Missouri at Mississippi State and Ole Miss at LSU.
Time, Teams, Network
» Thursday, Dec. 3
6 p.m., Louisiana Tech at North Texas, CBS Sports Network
9:30 p.m., Air Force at Utah State, CBS Sports Network
» Friday, Dec. 4
7 p.m., No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State, ESPN
» Saturday, Dec. 5
ACC
Noon, Western Carolina at No. 17 North Carolina, ACC Network
2:30 p.m., Syracuse at No. 2 Notre Dame, NBC
3:30 p.m., Boston College at Virginia, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
4 p.m., Georgia Tech at N.C. State, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
8 p.m., No. 10 Miami at Duke, ACC Network
American Athletic
Noon, Memphis at Tulane, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., No. 24 Tulsa at Navy, ESPN2
9 p.m., Houston at SMU, ESPNU
Big 12
Noon, Kansas at Texas Tech, FS2
Noon, No. 15 Oklahoma State at TCU, ESPN2
Noon, Texas at Kansas State, Fox
3:30 p.m., West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State, ESPN
8 p.m., Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma, Fox
Big Ten
Noon, Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network
Noon, No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
Noon, Penn State at Rutgers, FS1
3:30 p.m., No. 19 Iowa at Illinois, FS1
3:30 p.m., No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
Conference USA
Noon, Florida International at Charlotte, ESPN3
Noon, Rice at No. 21 Marshall, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus
Mid-American
Noon, Toledo at Northern Illinois, ESPN3
2 p.m., Bowling Green at Akron, ESPN3
2 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Buffalo at Ohio, CBS Sports Network
5:30 p.m., Ball State at Central Michigan, ESPNU
Mountain West
6 p.m., San Jose State at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports
7 p.m., Colorado State at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m., Fresno State at Nevada, FS2
10:30 p.m., Wyoming at New Mexico (Las Vegas, Nev.), CBS Sports Network
Pac-12
4 p.m., Stanford at No. 22 Washington, Fox
7 p.m., Colorado at Arizona, FS1
7 p.m., No. 23 Oregon at California, ESPN
10:30 p.m., Oregon State at Utah, ESPN
10:30 p.m., UCLA at Arizona State, FS1
SEC
Noon, Arkansas at Missouri, SEC Network
Noon, No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 6 Florida at Tennessee, CBS
4 p.m., Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia, SEC Network
7:30 p.m., South Carolina at Kentucky, SEC Network
8 p.m., No. 1 Alabama at LSU, CBS
Sun Belt
2 p.m., Troy at South Alabama, ESPN3
3 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State, ESPN3
5:30 p.m., No. 13 BYU at No. 18 Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
6 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus
FBS independent
Sunday, Dec. 6
7:30 p.m., Washington State at No. 20 USC, FS1