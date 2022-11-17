No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs well represented for awards season

It would be hard to discount Bennett’s accomplishments this time around. The Bulldogs improved to 24-3 with Bennett as their starting quarterback with Saturday’s 45-19 road win over Mississippi State. Over the past four seasons, Bennett has passed for 7,196 yards and 53 touchdowns, while also running for 469 yards and 11 more scores.

This season, Bennett is in position to break Georgia’s school record for passing yards in a season. He currently has 2,895 yards, which is 998 yards behind the 3,893-yard mark established by Aaron Murray in 2012. With the Bulldogs assured of at least four more games at this point, that means Bennett would need to average 250 yards passing the rest of the way to eclipse Murray’s mark. He currently averages 289.5 yards passing per game.

Bennett’s competition for the 2022 Burlsworth is Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial. Like Bennett, Martial also was a finalist last year.

Meanwhile, Bennett moved up to fifth this week in ESPN’s Heisman Trophy rankings. The top four are C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Caleb Williams (USC).

Bowers is a semifinalist for the Mackey, Maxwell and Lombardi awards - presented to the nation’s best tight end, best offensive player and best lineman respectively. Inexplicably, Bowers was not among the finalists for the Mackey Award last year when he led the Bulldogs in receiving (56 for 882 yards) and touchdowns (14). A 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore, Bowers is behind that pace this season, with 39 catches for 615 yards and seven scores. But he certainly has been no less impactful.

Bowers also has been sharing more targets this year with position mate Darnell Washington. Washington, a 6-7, 270-pound junior, also was named a Mackey semifinalists He had 24 catches for 392 yards and one TD, which was scored just last week against Mississippi State. Washington also is the Bulldogs’ most dominate perimeter blocker.

Carter being a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, as well as the Lombardi and Bednarik awards, is an accomplishment in itself considering his lack of playing time so far. He has started only four games this season and played in only eight because of knee and ankle injuries. In three of those games, he played only a handful of plays, including a single offensive snap in one.

But Carter’s impact when he is healthy is unquestionable, as he has demonstrated in Georgia’s past three games. He has 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and his 17 quarterback pressures are second on the team. He was a preseason All-American selection.

Christopher Smith’s mention for several national awards is a major accomplishment considering he did not become an every-game starter for the Bulldogs until last season. A fifth-year senior, Smith made the semifinalist cut for the Nagurski, Bednarik and Jim Thorpe awards.

No. 1-ranked Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) is trying complete its second consecutive undefeated regular season. The Bulldogs play Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) in Lexington on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (CBS).

Following is Georgia’s list of award nominees:

Dogs in the running