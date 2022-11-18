Georgia-Kentucky: TV, online, radio information

One question about this game featuring Georgia and Kentucky is whether it will live up to the billing that comes with its time slot. It’s the CBS SEC Game of the Week, but that might be a stretch, given that the Bulldogs are heavily favored by oddsmakers.
Then again, the conference doesn’t have a true marquee game this week, so CBS decided that Georgia-Kentucky is it.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 19
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
Records: No. 1 Georgia 10-0 (7-0 SEC), Kentucky 6-4 (3-4)
Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81/81.
