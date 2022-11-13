Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19

This week’s game ball has to go to McConkey, though he might want to share it with Washington, whose block sprang him free for a 70-yard touchdown. McConkey led all players in the game with 141 yards of offense. In addition to a 17-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, McConkey also had a 28-yard reception, with 23 of those yards coming after the catch. Washington also had five catches for 60 yards, hauled in his first TD of the season from two yards out and could have had another when he was overthrown in the end zone. Washington’s blocking also helped the Bulldogs to 179 yards rushing.

Key stat

The Bulldogs held State to 3-of-17 on third and fourth downs. Georgia’s defense didn’t force any turnovers, but three times it forced Mississippi State to turn the ball over on downs. One of those fourth-down stops came on a fourth-and-1 at the Bulldogs’ 8 early in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter stopped Mississippi State running back Jo’Quavious Marks for no gain on a pass play in the left flat. Linebacker Smael Mondon and defensive back Malaki Starks each had eight tackles for Georgia, and defensive lineman Jalen Carter added a career-best seven tackles along with a sack.

What we learned

Georgia’s bid to become the first team to repeat as national champions has suddenly become very realistic. Even before Saturday’s 26-point road win, the Bulldogs were posted by ESPN as the favorite to win it all this season, with a 33% probability. Georgia is expected to be favored by at least three scores in its final two regular-season games.

They said it

“We’ve got to focus on Kentucky. Why would anybody think that we’re going to talk or even think about them (LSU). We have two games to play, right? That’s the farthest thing from my thought process. All I can think about now is how fast I can get on that plane to get rest so I can get ready for Kentucky tomorrow because they were done at 12. They played at home at 12.” – Georgia coach Kirby Smart

“I thought Georgia presented a bigger challenge than Alabama. I thought we played Georgia better than Alabama. I thought our mentality was far better against Georgia.” – Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19

What’s next?

Georgia: The Bulldogs must head back out on the road for their SEC finale against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4), who were picked to finish second in the East at SEC Media Days this summer, lost to Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5) 24-21 on Saturday afternoon.

Mississippi State: The Maroon Bulldogs (6-4, 3-4) play host to East Tennessee State for Senior Day on Saturday. They’ll finish the season on the road against rival Ole Miss in the annual Egg Bowl.