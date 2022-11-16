Latest win further separates No. 1 Georgia from other unbeatens, CFP committee says

TCU (10-0) held onto the fourth spot after its 17-10 road win over Texas kept it undefeated. The Horned Frogs were up 17-3 before the Longhorns got a “scoop-and-score touchdown” late in the fourth quarter.

So, TCU was never significantly challenged, much to the chagrin of Tennessee (9-1), which remains the top-ranked, one-loss team at No. 5. The Vols will be Baylor fans this weekend when TCU has to travel to Waco to face the defending Bears (6-4).

Ohio State and Michigan remained 2 and 3, respectively. But the issue between which of those two teams is best will be settled on the field on Nov. 26 when they meet in Columbus, Ohio. Each is heavily favored this weekend, with the Wolverines (10-0) playing host to Illinois (7-3) and the Buckeyes (10-0) facing Maryland (6-4) on the road.

The thought among the Vols’ faithful is that their team will jump into the Top 4 as soon as one of the undefeated teams falls. That likely will be the case, but they could just as easily be replaced after the conference championship games.

Particularly problematic for Tennessee would be Southern Cal (9-1) winning out. Currently sitting two spots behind the Vols at No. 7, the committee would have to decide whether the Trojans as Pac-12 champions should be elevated over a Tennessee team that didn’t play in its conference championship. Meanwhile, no matter how many points the Vols score the rest of the way – they put 66 on Missouri last Saturday in Knoxville – South Carolina and Vanderbilt don’t allow them to make much more of an impression.

As for LSU, its task is the simplest: Just win them all. The Tigers (7-2, 6-1) have UAB at home Saturday before wrapping up the regular season on the road at Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6). They’ll get No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. Win there and LSU will put pressure on the committee to make them the first two-loss team in the playoff in history.

The thought is a one-loss Bulldogs team still would be in, provided they’re not embarrassed in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If the CFP selection committee were crowning a champion at this point, though, clearly that would be Georgia.

“The committee believes there’s been separation with Georgia, but there’s still more games to play as we kind of get through the balance of the season,” Coorigan said Tuesday. “Again, looking at those three teams (UGA, Ohio State and Michigan) and how balanced they are offensively and defensively, we have determined that Georgia is ahead of the other two.”

Alabama (9-1) moved up one spot to No. 8 after its road win over Ole Miss (8-2) Saturday. But with games remaining against Austin Peay and Auburn, the Crimson Tide has no realistic avenue back into playoff consideration

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.