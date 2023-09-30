No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs remain unbeaten in close call vs. Auburn

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) scores a 40-yard touchdown reception for the go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Al. Georgia won 27-20. Bowers had eight catches for 157 yards and one touchdown. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs
AUBURN, Ala. — Georgia will lose eventually. It’s inevitable. But the Bulldogs didn’t Saturday, and those who watched their game against Auburn in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will tell you just how fortunate they are to have won again.

And gritty.

No. 1 Georgia won its 32nd consecutive regular-season game and 22nd consecutive overall dating to the 2021 season, with a 27-20 win over the Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC). The Bulldogs got the victory because they simply refused to lose. And because they have Brock Bowers.

Georgia’s two-time All-American tight end played like one again. He caught eight passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Alll but 9 of his receiving yards came in the second half, including his game-winning 40-yard touchdown with 2:52 to play.

That score came at the end of what might go down as the career-defining performance of quarterback Carson Beck. Making his first SEC road start, the junior from Jacksonville, Florida, completed 23 of 33 passes for 313 yards a touchdown with an interception. He completed four passes to three different receivers on the winning drive.

Georgia 27, Auburn 20

The victory sets up an SEC East showdown Saturday in Athens. Kentucky (5-0, 2-0) defeated Florida 33-14 on Saturday and will arrive at Sanford Stadium undefeated. Georgia comes in with the same record.

Auburn, in its first season under coach Hugh Freeze, lost to Georgia for the seventh consecutive season.

MORE TO COME

