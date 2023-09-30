Poll: How do you feel after a narrow Georgia victory?

Georgia won - with a late drive and touchdown by tight end Brock Bowers - on Saturday. It escaped Auburn with a 27-20 victory in its first road game of the season.
No. 1 Georgia improves to 5-0 on the season after home wins against lesser opponents.
There was cause for concern when Georgia fell behind 10-0. It didn’t take its first lead of the game until the fourth quarter on a field goal, 20-17. Auburn answered with a field goal of its own for a 20-20 tie.
Then Georgia went on its game-winning drive. The Bulldogs sealed with game with an interception.
So, after the victory, what is your confidence level as Georgia continues on its defense of two straight national championships?
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest