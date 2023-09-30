Poll: How do you feel after a narrow Georgia victory?

Georgia won - with a late drive and touchdown by tight end Brock Bowers - on Saturday. It escaped Auburn with a 27-20 victory in its first road game of the season.

No. 1 Georgia improves to 5-0 on the season after home wins against lesser opponents.

There was cause for concern when Georgia fell behind 10-0. It didn’t take its first lead of the game until the fourth quarter on a field goal, 20-17. Auburn answered with a field goal of its own for a 20-20 tie.

Then Georgia went on its game-winning drive. The Bulldogs sealed with game with an interception.

So, after the victory, what is your confidence level as Georgia continues on its defense of two straight national championships?