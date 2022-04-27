NFL draft records expected to fall for Georgia Bulldogs

FitzPatrick, who measured slightly over 6-7 and 262 pounds for NFL scouts, is an intriguing prospect as well. FitzPatrick actually had another season of college eligibility he could have used. But with the Bulldogs so stacked at tight end and FitzPatrick playing through an injury his entire junior season while on track to graduate this past fall, FitzPatrick decided to test the draft. As has been proved by UGA’s own Charlie Woerner and many others, there is a market for well-sized tight ends with exceptional blocking ability in the NFL.

Beyond that, there are plenty of players from Georgia’s 2021 national championship team who not only expect to hear their name called during the three-day event but are projected go on the first night. Those include defensive end Travon Walker -- who many are predicting will be selected No. 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars -- defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

The most Georgia players selected in the first round of a draft was three in 2018 (Roquan Smith, Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel), when running back Nick Chubb went just three picks into the second round. The NFL record is six, held by Alabama last year and Miami in 2004.

The record for most Bulldogs selected in a single draft was nine last year. So, that one seems very likely to fall this weekend.

Cornerback Eric Stokes (29th, Packers) was the only first-rounder for Georgia last year. But fellow defenders Tyson Campbell and Azeez Ojulari followed early in the second, and linebacker Monty Rice, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland and tight end Tre’ McKitty went in the third.

This year, there is a very realistic chance that the Bulldogs could have six defensive players go off the board in the first two rounds. Senior linebacker Quay Walker and junior safety Lewis Cine aren’t expected to last into the third round, and cornerback Derion Kendrick is expected to hear his name called eventually.

Taking last year’s draft into account, that means that Georgia could have 14 defensive players drafted in a two-year period. While that certainly is a feather in the Bulldogs’ cap, it might create concerns about Georgia’s defensive prospects for the 2022 season.

To that, Smart says let him worry about it.

“Yeah, we saw this coming two, three years ago,” he said after G-Day. “We even had the fear that we might have been replacing those guys last year had they not decided to stay. So that’s been a preparation deal for us. We’re always looking two, three years ahead sometimes, and, you know, where you maybe have a deficit or you’re not as good or maybe better at certain positions. So, that’s a focus we take on each and every year, but that will be a challenge for us.”

Georgia has good offensive representation as well in receiver George Pickens, offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer and running backs James Cook and Zamir White.

Based on pre-draft projections, that brings another UGA record into play. The most players the Bulldogs have had selected in the first three rounds was six last year. The most in the first two rounds is four, which has occurred several times, most recently in 2018.

Indeed, many draft records could fall for Georgia this week.

DAWGS IN THE DRAFT

Based on a survey of projections, following is the anticipated order Georgia players are expected to be drafted as the NFL draft is conducted Thursday through Saturday:

DE Travon Walker DT Jordan Davis LB Nakobe Dean DT Devonte Wyatt LB Quay Walker FS Lewis Cine WR George Pickens OL Jamaree Salyer LB Channing Tindall RB James Cook RB Zamir White CB Derion Kendrick OG Justin Shaffer P Jake Camarda TE John FitzPatrick OLB Adam Anderson

