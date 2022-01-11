Nakobe Dean: ‘We knew that if they don’t score no more, they don’t win’

Nakobe Dean of defense coming through: We talked about putting it on our shoulders and it being on us. We knew when we took the lead, we knew that if they don’t score no more, they don’t win. That’s the only thing that was going through our mind. We took the challenge, just like every time they got to the red area, we knew we was going to bow our necks, do what we had to do.”

Stetson Bennett on responding after fumble: “I knew that once I fumbled the ball, I was not going to be the reason we lost this game. Coach (Todd Monken) dialed up some awesome play-action. We had been running the ball a lot and I think we went three straight play-action and then one deep ball. Then we got them to jump offsides because they’d been timing up the snap a lot. But it’s the thing coach Smart and the whole team has been preaching all year, resiliency, toughness, composure, connection. I knew those guys beside me had my back, and I had their back too.

Kirby Smart on Stetson Bennett going from scout team to national championship quarterback: “I would have thought, hell yeah, we won a national championship. I’d have been pumped. Five years ago, he was delivering passes like Baker Mayfield (on scout team for Oklahoma), against the scout team. There’s a lot of guys who saw him on the scout team make plays his feet, his arm whip and decision making and we were very impressed. But again, to think it would have come this far from that national championship, he was part of there to this one, man, what a story.”