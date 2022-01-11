The drought is over: Georgia is national champion again

Smart also paid homage to Munson in his postgame remarks.

“There’s going to be some property destroyed in Indianapolis tonight!” Smart said from winner’s platform, a reference to Munson’s final call from the 1980 win over Florida. “This is surreal!”

The feat -- accomplished exactly 14,984 days after the last one -- was as steely as any we’ve seen from the Bulldogs. They overcame a mountain of setbacks and missteps, then did everything right over the final 10 minutes of play both offensively and defensively.

Who to credit the most is a fool’s game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, dogged Alabama’s defense all game and Georgia fans all season, led the Bulldogs’ on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives to make this a come-from-behind victory. The former walk-on and redshirt senior from Blackshear had 224 yards and 2 touchdowns 17-for-26 for 224 yards and 2 TDs. He improves to 14-3 as Georgia’s starting quarterback including 11-1 this season.

His performance came after being sacked four times and twice getting called for intentional grounding penalties.

“I wasn’t going to be the reason we lost this game,” Bennett said.

The winning score came actually came early in the fourth quarter when Bennett reared back and hit freshman A.D. Mitchell with a 40-yard scoring strike. Tightly covered by Alabama’s Khyree Jackson, Mitchell simply yanked the ball away from his defender. That gave the Bulldogs a 19-18 lead with 8:09 to play.

But after Georgia’s defense got the ball right back for Bennett, he led them down the field again. Helped by an interference call, he hit the fabulous freshman Brock Bowers with a gutsy 15-yard TD pass third and one. That made it 26-18.

And finally, Kelee Ringo intercepted Bryce Young and returned it a championship game record 79 yards for the final score.

Bennett was named offensive MVP and safety Lewis Cine defensive MVP for the Bulldogs. Cine had 7 tackles and pass breakup.

After failing to sack Young in the previous matchup, Georgia recorded three on this night. After failing to cause a turnover last time, they created two.

“I definitely think this defense is going in the history books,” Cine said.

The Bulldogs’ win gave them 14 wins for the first time in school history. It also vanquished what for them has been for them “the Bama Beast.”

Georgia came in having lost seven in a row to the Crimson Tide, including a month ago in Atlanta in the SEC Championship game and four years ago, also in Atlanta, in the 2018 CFP championship game. Smart was 0-4 against Saban, who came in 25-1 against his nine former assistant coaches who had achieved head coach rank.

But for the 100 or so players that occupied a jersey on Georgia’s roster, Monday’s accomplishment was all about vanquishing only the 41-24 loss they suffered on Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs went into that one thinking they were the country’s best team, and so did Las Vegas oddsmakers, who installed them as 6.5-point favorites.

Remarkably, Georgia was favored again on Monday, this time by half as much. That handicapping was based, apparently, on the Bulldogs’ resounding win over No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl and the Crimson Tide being without a few of their key players.

Third time an all-SEC national championship game. Alabama won the previous meetings against Georgia and LSU.