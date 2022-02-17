LSU dominates inside, hands Bulldogs their 20th loss

Caption Georgia coach Tom Crean gestures during the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP Caption Georgia coach Tom Crean gestures during the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Tari Eason finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Tigers.

Eason came off the bench in the first half to score 17 and grab six boards, sparking LSU (19-7, 7-6) to a 38-22 lead at halftime. The Tigers forced 15 turnovers in the first half and had a 20-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

Xavier Pinson's layup following another Georgia turnover pushed LSU's lead to 49-29 with 16:27 left. Eric Gaines' 3-pointer gave the Tigers their biggest lead, 70-42 with 7:07 left.

LSU 84, Georgia 65

Eason buried 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Tigers, who shot 49% overall in notching their third straight win. Darius Days pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Pinson distributed a career-best 10 assists and had four of LSU’s 16 steals on the night. The Tigers came in averaging leading the nation in steals with 11.1 per game.