LSU dominates inside, hands Bulldogs their 20th loss

Kario Oquendo scored 26 but Georgia was routed 84-65 by LSU Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La.
The Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 SEC) were outscored 26-2 in the paint in the first half.
Oquendo hit three 3-pointers and accounted for eight of the Bulldogs’ 20 baskets. He was 7 of 7 at the free-throw line.
The last time Georgia won only six games overall in a season was in 1973-74, when it went 6-20 under John Guthrie.
There has been one other time the Bulldogs have won only one conference game since they started playing 10 or more in 1945. That was the 1955-56 season, when they were 1-13.
Credit: AP
Tari Eason finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Tigers.
Eason came off the bench in the first half to score 17 and grab six boards, sparking LSU (19-7, 7-6) to a 38-22 lead at halftime. The Tigers forced 15 turnovers in the first half and had a 20-2 advantage in points off turnovers.
Xavier Pinson's layup following another Georgia turnover pushed LSU's lead to 49-29 with 16:27 left. Eric Gaines' 3-pointer gave the Tigers their biggest lead, 70-42 with 7:07 left.
Eason buried 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Tigers, who shot 49% overall in notching their third straight win. Darius Days pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Pinson distributed a career-best 10 assists and had four of LSU’s 16 steals on the night. The Tigers came in averaging leading the nation in steals with 11.1 per game.
Next game: Georgia returns home to host Mississippi on Saturday.