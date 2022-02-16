Georgia basketball team hoping to avoid infamy, 20-loss season

Nobody wants to talk about it, but the possibility of Georgia not winning again is very real. Here’s some perspective if that should happen:

There has been only one other time the Bulldogs have won just one conference game since they started playing 10 or more in 1945. That was the 1955-56 season, when they were 1-13.

The Bulldogs have had three two-win SEC seasons since the 1950s. The last two were 2005 (2-14) under Dennis Felton and 2019 (2-16) under current coach Tom Crean.

The last time Georgia won just six games overall in a season was in 1973-74 when it went 6-20 under John Guthrie. The Bulldogs were 2-16 in league play that year.

Crean probably isn’t even aware of that and, even if he is, he’s certainly not thinking about it. At this point he’s just looking for small, intangible victories within the games themselves. Should a win be within reach at the end, all the better, and there have been a few close calls.

“I think you have to tell your team the truth, which I do,” Crean said. “I think you’ve also got to have a really strong belief, which I do. And those are really, really important things. The games? It’s getting harder and harder.”

Georgia guard Aaron Cook (10) reacts after being calling for a foul against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bulldogs could be running out of gas at this point. Playing short-handed all season, they’ve been even more depleted of late. Georgia had only nine players in uniform against South Carolina last Saturday.

Not counting the early losses of P.J. Horne and Jailyn Ingram to knee injures, the Bulldogs have had their full complement of 14 players for just six outings this season and have played six games with 10 or fewer players dressed out.

Georgia lost 6-foot-11 freshman Tyrone Baker for the season due to a broken hand in practice on Jan. 18. Junior Tyrone McMillan (ankle) and 6-9 sophomore Josh Taylor (illness) both had to sit out against the Gamecocks. That left the Bulldogs woefully undersized against a team that already was significantly bigger.

“We have no size right now,” Crean said. “With Josh Taylor being sick, with Ty McMillan being out, those are guys that can spell Braelen a little bit. … In a situation like this you need something from everybody, and it’s just a matter of guys having to play way too long.”

Georgia coach Tom Crean reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.

The Bulldogs would be completely lost if not for Bridges. The 6-11 senior from Atlanta, a transfer from Illinois-Chicago, has been the epitome of consistency. The team’s second-leading scorer (12.6 points per game) has posted double-digit scoring outputs in 19 of Georgia’s 25 games and has notched nine points in three of the other six outings. He is shooting a sizzling 62.2% from the field (122 of 196) and would lead the SEC and be ranked seventh nationally if he wasn’t just three buckets shy of meeting the NCAA’s minimum standard.

As opponents increasingly slant their defensive focus to Bridges, he’s getting better all the time at distributing the ball. He had four assists against the Gamecocks.

“For me, personally, it’s just to keep getting better every day, motivate my teammates to get ready for the next game and stay positive,” Bridges said.

Such intangible accomplishments are like wins when true victory is so hard to come by.

