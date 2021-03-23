Lady Bulldogs look to bench to spark tournament run

Georgia had 38 bench points (which included 19 points from Jenna Staiti, a usual starter), which accounted for 57% of the team’s scoring. Taylor went with a 10-deep rotation and gave a heavier load to sophomore guard Chloe Chapman and junior forward Malury Bates, who earned the start.

The shuffling had minimal impact inside the team’s locker room. Connally reiterated the importance of preparation before the tournament and said those on the outside “don’t see what happens in the dark.” It paid off against the Dragons, and will continue to be a key cog as the tournament run continues Wednesday against Oregon (3 p.m., ESPN2).

“It speaks to our team, their readiness and ability to lock in,” Taylor said. “It’s our secret sauce. It has been all year long. We have so many options, and we need every single person.”

Georgia coach Joni Taylor holds her meeting respecting social distancing during the first half of their first-round game of the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas. (Ronald Cortes/AP) Credit: Ronald Cortes Credit: Ronald Cortes

The advent of depth is what earned Georgia a No. 3 seed in the tournament. A talented bench and a priority on togetherness is what gives the Lady Bulldogs national championship aspirations. Those qualities make Georgia “dangerous,” and everyone wearing the uniform isn’t afraid to voice it.

On Monday, Georgia finished it out with the reliable seniors in Staiti and Que Morrison, who threatened triple-double territory. Those performances don’t surprise the Lady Bulldogs. The veteran starters are their backbone. There’s always an emerging bench piece on any given night, however, and it’s rarely the same player.

Hose and Chapman took that honor against Drexel. Sophomore forward Javyn Nicholson and Barker have been the bench sparks in numerous SEC games. Even freshman Zoesha Smith, who hasn’t played too much, has built value into her minutes.

Coombs got the call Monday and showed why Georgia’s depth is important. The transfer from Connecticut didn’t think much of it when Taylor let her know of a starting assignment only a few hours before tipoff. She had her moment, though, with eight points in 35 minutes with a plus-minus of plus-11.

“I think we know with our team that it’s whoever needs to step up at that moment,” Coombs said. “Once she told me, I was just like ‘OK, here we go.’”

For Georgia, it’s like putting the finishing touches on a Big Mac with its dressing. The only difference is everyone knows its recipe: ketchup, mayonnaise … and options. Nobody, however, has been able to consistently solve the puzzle.

On any given night, a different Lady Bulldog can step into the moment. Even a player who hasn’t played in nearly six weeks can be the ignition to victory.

“Cait gave us a boost,” Coombs said. “It was huge, and I’m proud of her.”