Georgia’s Sarah Ashlee Barker unavailable for NCAA tournament game

SAN ANTONIO — Georgia freshman guard Sarah Ashlee Barker is unavailable for Monday’s tournament opener vs. Drexel.
A team spokesperson said the reason for Barker’s absence is undisclosed. Barker was not warming up with the team at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio.
Barker is one of Georgia’s first options off of the bench. She has provided a spark for the Lady Bulldogs throughout the season, with an average of 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Barker missed two previous regular season games in February. She missed a game against Auburn due to testing protocol after returning to her hometown of Birmingham after the death of her grandmother. She missed the regular-season finale at Florida after suffering a concussion.
Georgia has Mikayla Coombs and Chloe Chapman to use as guard options off of the bench in Barker’s absence.
The game is set to tip off at noon on ESPN2.