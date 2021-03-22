Lady Bulldogs use strong second half to dispatch Drexel

Eventually, Georgia pulled away to beat 14th-seeded Drexel, 67-53. It marks the second NCAA Tournament win under coach Joni Taylor, and the first since beating Mercer at Stegeman Coliseum in 2018.

Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) shoots over Drexel guard Kayla Bacon (4) and forward Hetta Saatman (2) during the second half of their NCAA tournament game Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas. (Ronald Cortes/AP) Credit: Ronald Cortes Credit: Ronald Cortes

“Every game is going to be a dogfight,” Taylor said in a Zoom press conference from Bill Greehey Arena. “I’m proud of our girls and what they’ve been able to do since getting to San Antonio. They’ve put their head down.”

Early on, Georgia admittedly had some nerves. It went for the difficult passes instead of taking a simple pass-and-catch approach that Taylor preaches. The offense found itself in a rut, with the spark coming from a surprising source in junior guard Caitlin Hose. She hit two 3-pointers after not playing since Feb. 11.

The fortunes slowly shifted in Georgia’s favor at the end of the second quarter. Senior guard Que Morrison hit a jumper at the buzzer after the Lady Bulldogs started to dictate pace and score off of a flurry of Drexel turnovers. Georgia tied the game at the intermission’s horn, and it led to the opportunity to separate itself from the CAA conference champions.

“We didn’t ever panic. We didn’t ever get tight,” Taylor said. “We knew we were going to find it.”

The second half came, and Georgia looked like the team that dominated its way to an SEC title game appearance. It started with holding Drexel to 26 percent from the field. The Dragons had a motion offense that features five scorers, and Georgia finally got accustomed to the challenge it presented.

Georgia players reach out to teammate Que Morrison (23) after a basket during the first half against Drexel in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 22,2021, at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas. (Ronald Cortes/AP) Credit: Ronald Cortes Credit: Ronald Cortes

Georgia’s offense came in bunches when it came. Staiti scored all of her 19 points in the second half. Chapman hit a handful of jumpers. Coombs ran in transition and wreaked havoc as the Lady Bulldogs dictated pace. Georgia shot 44% in the second half and earned 15 free-throw attempts.

“Once we settled down, we came into ourselves,” Coombs said. “We got back into our style of play.”

By the end, Staiti and Morrison continued to make the Lady Bulldogs tick. The 6-foot-4 center couldn’t miss, and the spark plug of a guard neared a triple double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. They combined for 44% of Georgia’s points.

Nothing, including the final result, changed for Georgia.

“It’s what they do. It’s their last dance,” Taylor said. “They’re going to do everything in their power to make sure we’re successful.”

Georgia will face the winner of No. 6 Oregon and No. 11 South Dakota in the second round. The date and location of the game are to be determined.

Drexel finished its season with a record of 15-9.