Key Georgia lineman Daniel Calhoun out for the rest of spring practice due to injury

Calhoun signed with Georgia as a member of the 2024 signing class out of Walton High School. He redshirted in his first season on campus.

Calhoun’s work ethic has routinely been praised during his brief time in Athens.

“Calhoun’s a guy that he kind of embraces what we embrace as an O-line,” offensive lineman Earnest Greene said of Calhoun. “You know, we just come in and we like to work and keep our head down and get as good as we possibly can. So just having that brotherhood camaraderie with each other and being able to talk to each other how we need to, to be able to hold each other accountable and get the best out of each other is one thing I say Calhoun abides for sure as far as just being one of the guys in the O-line room.”

Georgia does bring back Micah Morris at guard, but the Bulldogs have to replace multiyear starters in Dylan Fairchild and Tate Ratledge.

The Bulldogs are also without offensive tackle Monroe Freeling this spring as he recovers from a labrum injury that required surgery in January.

Smart added that wide receiver Landon Roldan is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Colbie Young and Cole Speer have groin injuries.

Smart also commented on injured running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson.

“Not much. I mean, they’re working out kind of separate from us,” Smart said. “Both dealing with significant injuries. So they’re not going to be doing much during the spring. So they’re working, they’re over there doing things, but they’re not with the team. They’re not doing 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 or indy or anything.”

Georgia has completed seven of its 15 practices thus this spring.

Georgia football injury report