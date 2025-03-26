Key Georgia lineman Daniel Calhoun out for the rest of spring practice due to injury

ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun will be out for the remainder of spring practice following a foot injury.
Calhoun had been competing to be a starter on Georgia’s new-look offensive line, which has to replace four starters from last season’s offensive line.
“He’s gonna miss the rest of spring,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following practice. “He’s got a foot injury that he’s dealing with. He was doing a great job competing for one of the starting guard spots. It’s not a major injury — it’s just one that’s gonna cost him the next three weeks to do that."
Calhoun signed with Georgia as a member of the 2024 signing class out of Walton High School. He redshirted in his first season on campus.
Calhoun’s work ethic has routinely been praised during his brief time in Athens.
“Calhoun’s a guy that he kind of embraces what we embrace as an O-line,” offensive lineman Earnest Greene said of Calhoun. “You know, we just come in and we like to work and keep our head down and get as good as we possibly can. So just having that brotherhood camaraderie with each other and being able to talk to each other how we need to, to be able to hold each other accountable and get the best out of each other is one thing I say Calhoun abides for sure as far as just being one of the guys in the O-line room.”
Georgia does bring back Micah Morris at guard, but the Bulldogs have to replace multiyear starters in Dylan Fairchild and Tate Ratledge.
The Bulldogs are also without offensive tackle Monroe Freeling this spring as he recovers from a labrum injury that required surgery in January.
Smart added that wide receiver Landon Roldan is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Colbie Young and Cole Speer have groin injuries.
Smart also commented on injured running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson.
“Not much. I mean, they’re working out kind of separate from us,” Smart said. “Both dealing with significant injuries. So they’re not going to be doing much during the spring. So they’re working, they’re over there doing things, but they’re not with the team. They’re not doing 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 or indy or anything.”
Georgia has completed seven of its 15 practices thus this spring.
Georgia football injury report
- Ryan Montgomery -- ACL
- Branson Robinson -- PCL
- Roderick Robinson -- ankle
- Tyler Williams -- ankle
- Colton Heinrich -- labrum
- Monroe Freeling -- labrum
- Joseph Jonah-Ajoyne -- foot -- limited
- Daylen Everette -- hernia -- limited
- Christen Miller -- labrum
- Gabe Harris -- labrum
- Brett Thorson -- ACL/MCL
- Jaylan Morgan -- labrum
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Because he has to, Georgia’s Kirby Smart demanding a lot of Bulldogs freshmen
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that fewer and fewer members of the Georgia team are making it deep into their careers at UGA.
Georgia’s KJ Bolden relished his role as a leader: ‘I pray for moments like this’
Bolden is entering his second season at Georgia after earning SEC All-freshman honors last season.
After Georgia suspended receiver Nitro Tuggle, more focus put on newcomers
Even before Tuggle’s suspension, Georgia’s receivers were under scrutiny. This group led the nation in drops last season and lost its two leading receivers in Arian Smith.
Featured
Credit: AP
‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat
While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.
Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO
The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.