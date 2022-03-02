Georgia’s Kirby Smart honored at state Capitol

“You don’t win championships without support and don’t win championships without team effort,” said Smart, with Morehead and Brooks on the podium to his right. “Pres. Morehead and Josh Brooks have been tremendous support for all our athletic programs and for myself and our program. And the people in this room who support this great state attract a lot of players from all over the country as well as our state, they want to come to Georgia. That’s usually a good sign of leadership. The leadership in this room has driven this state for a lot of years. We’re trying to do the same things you’re doing over at our place in Athens. We don’t get that without tremendous support.”

Smart said he was uncomfortable being honored for last year’s accomplishments because he and the team are now focused on defending their title next season. He said the Bulldogs have been deep into workouts and offseason conditioning and actually had a team run at 6 a.m. Tuesday.