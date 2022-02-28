UGA police investigating alleged fraud within athletics fundraising

The police department opened an investigation on Feb. 1 in response to a complaint filed by Ford Williams, UGA’s executive associate director for major gifts. Police suspect an unknown individual committed identity theft and fraud by using counterfeit info to solicit money from UGA donors and directing it into personal accounts. The amount of money involved was not included in the report.

“An unknown person unlawfully represented themselves as (Williams) by using their name and electronic signature to solicit unlawful donations via email,” police said in the initial report.