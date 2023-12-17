Georgia’s Carson Beck says he’s playing in Orange Bowl

In addition to the $200 gift cards the children were provided by Academy, Beck provided 15 kids with another $135 apiece to enhance their shopping experience.

As kind and generous as that was, Beck knew that the television news stations and sportswriters who had gathered there had something else they wanted to ask him about. Everbody wants to know if the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback is going to be back for another year.

A redshirt junior, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Beck has two years of college eligibility remaining. However, after throwing for 3,973 yards and 25 touchdowns and leading the Bulldogs to a 12-1 season, Beck is considered a first- or second-day NFL Draft prospect.

But what happens beyond No. 6 Georgia’s Dec.30 matchup against No. 5 Florida State in Miami that, Beck said he really couldn’t discuss because he truly doesn’t know.

“Obviously, as far as a (pro) decision goes, I’m not sure yet,” Beck said. “I’m just actively thinking. But right now, I’m focused on trying to beat Florida State.”

Asked when he aimed to make a decision, Beck said, “I don’t know. There’s not really a timeline.”

Actually, there is. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to declare for the draft.

Beck probably won’t wait until then to make his intentions known. There are indications he may have already shared them internally at Georgia.

His backup, third-year sophomore Brock Vandergriff, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on the first day it was open (Dec. 4) and already has enrolled at Kentucky. Likewise, longtime 5-star commitment Dylan Raiola did not report with the rest of the Bulldogs’ early enrollees on Saturday and was in Nebraska on an official visit with the Cornhuskers.

Ryan Publisi, the only other quarterback commitment in Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class, did show up this weekend. However, Beck said he hasn’t gotten a chance to visit yet with Publisi.

“We’ve got a pretty good relationship,” Beck said of Publisi. “But I haven’t seen any of (the freshmen) since they’ve gotten here. So, it’ll be cool to see those guys help us out throughout bowl practice.”

Last season was Beck’s first as a starter. Another year as QB1 could only enhance his professional football profile, not to mention the Bulldogs’ championship pursuits and Beck’s contention for national awards and honors.

On the other hand, with his college degree close at hand, Beck could move on now.

Either way, making his plans known as soon as possible might behoove him. Beck said is asked about it everywhere he goes every day.

“Yeah, it’s been a hot one,” he said with a wry smile. “t’s hard. It’s the biggest decision of my life. I’ll just continue with that, focus on the game and keep that going.”

With his media responsibilities out of the way, Beck was eager to join the kids for their shopping spree. He said he loved shoes as a child and, in the same situation, probably would have headed straight to the basketball shoes.

But what about those No. 15 Georgia jerseys hanging in the Bulldogs’ section at the front of the store.

“I hope one of them goes and buys one,” Beck said with a wink. “If they’re out there I’m going to try to direct them that way.”